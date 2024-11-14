|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|Kahan Packaging Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone un-audited financial results for the half year and six months ended 30th September 2024 along with auditors limited review report Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 14th November, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 Aug 2024
|23 Aug 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on 23rd August 2024
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|Kahan Packaging Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone Audited Financial Results along with Auditors Report and Cash flows for the half year and year ended 31st March 2024. The Board of Directors considered and approved Audited Fianncial Results for the Half year and year ended on 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Revised outcome -Please find attached revised audit report along with approved Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year and year ended on March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 Mar 2024
|28 Mar 2024
|Resignation of M/s Sawane & Assocaites as Internal Auditor and Appointment of M/s Sunil S Gokhale And Associates as New Internal Auditor of the Company for F.Y 2023-24
