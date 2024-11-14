Kahan Packaging Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone Audited Financial Results along with Auditors Report and Cash flows for the half year and year ended 31st March 2024. The Board of Directors considered and approved Audited Fianncial Results for the Half year and year ended on 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Revised outcome -Please find attached revised audit report along with approved Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year and year ended on March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.07.2024)