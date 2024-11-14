iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kahan Packaging Ltd Board Meeting

75.66
(-3.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Kahan Packaging CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
Kahan Packaging Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone un-audited financial results for the half year and six months ended 30th September 2024 along with auditors limited review report Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 14th November, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting23 Aug 202423 Aug 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 23rd August 2024
Board Meeting30 May 202421 May 2024
Kahan Packaging Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone Audited Financial Results along with Auditors Report and Cash flows for the half year and year ended 31st March 2024. The Board of Directors considered and approved Audited Fianncial Results for the Half year and year ended on 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Revised outcome -Please find attached revised audit report along with approved Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year and year ended on March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.07.2024)
Board Meeting28 Mar 202428 Mar 2024
Resignation of M/s Sawane & Assocaites as Internal Auditor and Appointment of M/s Sunil S Gokhale And Associates as New Internal Auditor of the Company for F.Y 2023-24

Kahan Packaging: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kahan Packaging Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.