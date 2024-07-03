iifl-logo-icon 1
Kahan Packaging Ltd Share Price

77.95
(-4.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:15:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open78.25
  • Day's High78.25
  • 52 Wk High104.95
  • Prev. Close82
  • Day's Low73.9
  • 52 Wk Low 63.75
  • Turnover (lac)6.23
  • P/E22.28
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value32.11
  • EPS3.68
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)21.2
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Kahan Packaging Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

78.25

Prev. Close

82

Turnover(Lac.)

6.23

Day's High

78.25

Day's Low

73.9

52 Week's High

104.95

52 Week's Low

63.75

Book Value

32.11

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

21.2

P/E

22.28

EPS

3.68

Divi. Yield

0

Kahan Packaging Ltd Corporate Action

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2024

arrow

Kahan Packaging Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Kahan Packaging Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:29 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.49%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.49%

Non-Promoter- 26.50%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.50%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kahan Packaging Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.72

1

0.5

0.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.01

1.19

0.2

0

Net Worth

8.73

2.19

0.7

0.5

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Kahan Packaging Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,087.9

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.9

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.75

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,071

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,376.9

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kahan Packaging Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Additional Director & CFO

Jainam Prashant Dholakia

Chairman & Managing Director

Prashant Jitendra Dholakia

Whole-time Director

Rohit Jitendra Dholakia

Whole Time Director & CFO

Purvi Prashant Dholakia

Non Executive Director

Jagruti Rohit Dholakia

Independent Director

Naman Haresh Patel

Independent Director

Tushar Rameshchandra Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kahan Packaging Ltd

Summary

Kahan Packaging Limited was incorporated as a Public Company at Mumbai, vide Certificate of Incorporation dated February 19, 2013 issued by the Registrar of Companies. The Company commenced commercial operations through Certificate of Commencement of Business dated March 14, 2013 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra. Led by the Promoters, Prashant Jitendra Dholakia & Rohit Jitendra Dholakia in the field of packaging industry, the Company in year 2016, commenced commercial production of woven fabrics with an installed capacity of 2,600 MTPA at Factory-I in Asangaon, Maharashtra.Since then, it has been in the business of manufacturing and supply of Polypropylene (PP)/ High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Woven Fabric- Laminated, HDPE/PP woven sacks, Woven Fabric- UnLaminated, PP Woven Bag, PP Woven Bag with Liner, Printed Laminates for Flexible Packaging, woven polymer based products. Kahans manufacturing unit is strategically located at Thane providing with strategic and operational advantages and has a modern technology and testing equipments with supporting environment and facilities, to ensure that the products conform to the pre-determined standards. Their product portfolio includes Polypropylene (PP)/ High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Woven Fabric- Laminated, HDPE/PP woven sacks, Woven Fabric- Un-Laminated, PP Woven Bag, PP Woven Bag with Liner, Printed Laminates for Flexible Packaging etc. Recently, Company has set up new manufacturing unit and installed Multi co
Company FAQs

What is the Kahan Packaging Ltd share price today?

The Kahan Packaging Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹77.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kahan Packaging Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kahan Packaging Ltd is ₹21.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kahan Packaging Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kahan Packaging Ltd is 22.28 and 2.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kahan Packaging Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kahan Packaging Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kahan Packaging Ltd is ₹63.75 and ₹104.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kahan Packaging Ltd?

Kahan Packaging Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -20.35%, 6 Month at 25.17%, 3 Month at 11.56% and 1 Month at 8.25%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kahan Packaging Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kahan Packaging Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.49 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.51 %

