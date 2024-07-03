Summary

Kahan Packaging Limited was incorporated as a Public Company at Mumbai, vide Certificate of Incorporation dated February 19, 2013 issued by the Registrar of Companies. The Company commenced commercial operations through Certificate of Commencement of Business dated March 14, 2013 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra. Led by the Promoters, Prashant Jitendra Dholakia & Rohit Jitendra Dholakia in the field of packaging industry, the Company in year 2016, commenced commercial production of woven fabrics with an installed capacity of 2,600 MTPA at Factory-I in Asangaon, Maharashtra.Since then, it has been in the business of manufacturing and supply of Polypropylene (PP)/ High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Woven Fabric- Laminated, HDPE/PP woven sacks, Woven Fabric- UnLaminated, PP Woven Bag, PP Woven Bag with Liner, Printed Laminates for Flexible Packaging, woven polymer based products. Kahans manufacturing unit is strategically located at Thane providing with strategic and operational advantages and has a modern technology and testing equipments with supporting environment and facilities, to ensure that the products conform to the pre-determined standards. Their product portfolio includes Polypropylene (PP)/ High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Woven Fabric- Laminated, HDPE/PP woven sacks, Woven Fabric- Un-Laminated, PP Woven Bag, PP Woven Bag with Liner, Printed Laminates for Flexible Packaging etc. Recently, Company has set up new manufacturing unit and installed Multi co

Read More