SectorPackaging
Open₹78.25
Prev. Close₹82
Turnover(Lac.)₹6.23
Day's High₹78.25
Day's Low₹73.9
52 Week's High₹104.95
52 Week's Low₹63.75
Book Value₹32.11
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)21.2
P/E22.28
EPS3.68
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.72
1
0.5
0.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.01
1.19
0.2
0
Net Worth
8.73
2.19
0.7
0.5
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,087.9
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.9
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.75
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,071
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,376.9
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Additional Director & CFO
Jainam Prashant Dholakia
Chairman & Managing Director
Prashant Jitendra Dholakia
Whole-time Director
Rohit Jitendra Dholakia
Whole Time Director & CFO
Purvi Prashant Dholakia
Non Executive Director
Jagruti Rohit Dholakia
Independent Director
Naman Haresh Patel
Independent Director
Tushar Rameshchandra Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kahan Packaging Ltd
Summary
Kahan Packaging Limited was incorporated as a Public Company at Mumbai, vide Certificate of Incorporation dated February 19, 2013 issued by the Registrar of Companies. The Company commenced commercial operations through Certificate of Commencement of Business dated March 14, 2013 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra. Led by the Promoters, Prashant Jitendra Dholakia & Rohit Jitendra Dholakia in the field of packaging industry, the Company in year 2016, commenced commercial production of woven fabrics with an installed capacity of 2,600 MTPA at Factory-I in Asangaon, Maharashtra.Since then, it has been in the business of manufacturing and supply of Polypropylene (PP)/ High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Woven Fabric- Laminated, HDPE/PP woven sacks, Woven Fabric- UnLaminated, PP Woven Bag, PP Woven Bag with Liner, Printed Laminates for Flexible Packaging, woven polymer based products. Kahans manufacturing unit is strategically located at Thane providing with strategic and operational advantages and has a modern technology and testing equipments with supporting environment and facilities, to ensure that the products conform to the pre-determined standards. Their product portfolio includes Polypropylene (PP)/ High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Woven Fabric- Laminated, HDPE/PP woven sacks, Woven Fabric- Un-Laminated, PP Woven Bag, PP Woven Bag with Liner, Printed Laminates for Flexible Packaging etc. Recently, Company has set up new manufacturing unit and installed Multi co
Read More
The Kahan Packaging Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹77.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kahan Packaging Ltd is ₹21.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kahan Packaging Ltd is 22.28 and 2.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kahan Packaging Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kahan Packaging Ltd is ₹63.75 and ₹104.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kahan Packaging Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -20.35%, 6 Month at 25.17%, 3 Month at 11.56% and 1 Month at 8.25%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.