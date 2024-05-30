To the Members of,

KAHAN PACKAGING LIMITED Mumbai.

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Kahan Packaging Limited ("the Company") which comprises the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Statement of Cash Flow for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other I explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Standalone \ Financial Statements").

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the I Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. / Our responsibilities-- under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements’ section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics’ issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics.

4. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the Context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined that there are no key audit matters to be communicated in our report

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditor’s Report Thereon

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditor’s report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other Information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act’) with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. Read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors is responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditor’s Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material, if individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain Professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report.

However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the Financial Results of the Company to express an opinion on the Financial Statement.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Financial Results may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii)to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors’ report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

5. 1) As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 (the Order) issued by the Government of India -Ministry of Corporate Affairs, in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we enclose in the "Annexure-A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the said Order to the extent applicable.

2) As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report, to the extent applicable that:

(a)We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c)The Balance sheet, the statement of Profit and Loss, and the Statement Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, as amended.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure-B"; and

(g) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended 31/03/2024 has been paid/provided by the company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rule, 2014 as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us: I. The Company does not have any pending litigation which would impact its financial position.

II. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

III. The Company is not liable to make any payments towards Investor Education and Protection Fund.

IV. a. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b. The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

c. Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub clause (iv) (a) and (iv) (b) contain any material misstatement.

V. The company have not declared or paid dividend during the year hence, reporting regarding compliance of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable.

VI. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software’s for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software’s. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For DHANESH AMRITLAL & ASSOCIATES

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No. 142800W

Dhanesh Savani

Proprietor

Membership No. 111805 UDIN:24111805BKAUWU3134

Date:30-05-2024

Place: Mumbai

Annexure -A to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended on 31st March, 2024 of Kahan Packaging Limited)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(a) (i.) The Company has maintained proper records showing particulars including quantitative details and situation of plant, property and equipment including Capital work-in-progress.

(ii.) The Company has maintained proper records showing particulars of intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the plant, property and equipment have been physically verified by the management in a phased manner at regular intervals based on program designed to cover all the material items. In our opinion the frequency of verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed by the management on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company .

(d)The Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment and intangible assets during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31st March 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ii) (a) The inventories were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories when compared with books of account.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and according to the information given to us, during the year company is availing credit facilities in the form of working capital limits below Rs. 5 Crore, in aggregate, from banks or financial institution on the basis of security of current assets and hence the clause 3 (ii) (b) is not applicable.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Thus, reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provision of section 185 & 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans, investments, guarantees or securities, as applicable.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits, hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records specified by the central government under subsection (1) of section 148 of the Act is not applicable to the company. Hence, reporting under clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(vii) (a) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, The Company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees’ State Insurance, Income-tax, Service tax, Sales Tax, Custom Duty, Excide Duty, Goods and Service Tax and other material statutory dues, as applicable. Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no arrears of undisputed statutory dues which remained outstanding as at 31st March, 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable, except as under:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount Demanded in Amount Paid in Period to which the amount relates Remarks, if any Income Tax Act Income Tax NIL - Income Tax Act TDS 29,217 -

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and records of the Company, no dues of Income-tax, VAT, Service Tax and Goods and Service Tax are outstanding in the books of the Company on account of any dispute.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, no transactions were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) which have not been recorded in the books of accounts.

(ix) (a) The company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender. Thus reporting under sub-clause (a) is not applicable. (b)The company is not declared as wilful defaulter by any bank or financial Institution or other lender and reporting under this clause is not applicable.

"Wilful Defaulter" here means a person or an issuer who or which is categorized as a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution (as defined under the Act) or consortium thereof, in accordance with the guidelines on wilful defaulters issued by the Reserve Bank of India.

(c) The Company has taken term loan for purchase of Factory Premises from Bank & company has utilized term loan for the purpose for which it has been obtained . (d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company .

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company does not have any subsidiary or joint venture companies .Thus reporting under sub-clause (e) is not applicable.

(f) The company does not have subsidiaries, or joint venture companies. Thus reporting under sub-clause (f) is not applicable.

(x) (a) Based on our audit procedures and according to information given by the management, money’s raised by way of an Initial Public Offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year were applied for the purposes for which those were raised.; (b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review and hence sub-clause (b) of clause (x) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality as outlined in the Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) No report under section 143(12) of the Act has been filed with the Central Government for the period covered by our audit.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions entered into by the Company with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable.

Further, the details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements, as required under Accounting Standard 18, Related Party Disclosures.

(xiv) a) Based on information and explanations provided to us, and our audit procedures, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. b) We have considered the internal audit report of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with them and accordingly, provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi) (a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, and based on our examination, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi) (d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash loss in the current as well as the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditor during the year and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Standalone Financial Statements, our knowledge of the plans of the Board of Directors and management and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management and based on our audit procedures, we report that the Company doesn’t satisfy any of the criteria prescribed under Section 135(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 during the immediately preceding financial year, thus there was no requirement for the Company to spend any amount on CSR activities during the year ended 31st March, 2024.

Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xx) (a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) The reporting under Clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of Standalone Financial Statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said Clause has been included in the report.

For DHANESH AMRITLAL & ASSOCIATES

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No. 142800W

Dhanesh Savani

Proprietor

Membership No. 111805

UDIN: 24111805BKAUWU3134

Date : 30-05-2024

Place: Mumbai

Annexure-B to Auditors report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

1. We have audited the internal financial controls of Kahan Packaging Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management’s Responsibility for Internal financial Controls

2. The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls & financial reporting based on our audit. We Conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the Guidance. Note.") Issued by ICAI and the Standards on Auditing, and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance note required that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial Controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial control system over financial reporting.

Meaning of internal financial controls over Financial Reporting

6. A company’s internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Control over Financial Reporting

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For DHANESH AMRITLAL & ASSOCIATES

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No. 142800W

Dhanesh Savani

Proprietor

Membership No. 111805 UDIN: 24111805BKAUWU3134

Date:30-05-2024

Place: Mumbai