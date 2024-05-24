To The Members of KAIRA CAN COMPANY LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of KAIRA CAN COMPANY LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, notes to the financial statements and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical / independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1 Accuracy of recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosures of revenues and other related balances in view of Ind AS 115 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers". Our audit approach consisted testing of the design and operating effectiveness of the internal controls and substantive testing as follows; The application of the revenue accounting standard involves certain key judgements relating to identification of distinct performance obligations, determination of transaction price of the identified performance obligations, the appropriateness of the basis used to measure revenue recognised over a period. Additionally, standard contains disclosures which involve collation of information in respect of disaggregated revenue and periods over which the remaining performance obligations will be satisfied subsequent to the balance sheet date 1. Evaluated the design of internal controls relating to the revenue recognition. 2. Selected a sample of continuing and new contracts, and tested the operating effectiveness of the internal control, relating to identification of the distinct performance obligations and determination of transaction price. We carried out a combination of procedures involving enquiry and observation, re-performance and inspection of evidence in respect of operation of these controls. 3. Selected a sample of continuing and new contracts and performed the following procedures: - Read, analysed and identified the distinct performance obligations in these contracts. - Compared these performance obligations with those identified and recorded by the Company. - Considered the terms of the contracts to determine basis of recognising the revenue ‘at a point or ‘over the period, the transaction price including any variable consideration to verify the transaction price used to compute revenue and to test the basis of estimation of the variable consideration - Verified whether the revenue has been recognised only post the fulfilment of the performance obligations and related conditions. - Verified whether the revenue is appropriately recognised only after the transfer of control over the said goods. 2. Consumption and Inventory Valuation: - We have performed the following procedures in relation to the accuracy of consumption booked and inventory recorded: Accuracy of recording of inventory & related consumption at appropriate values: - Understood, evaluated and tested the key controls over the recording of inventory and booking of consumption. We selected a sample of transactions and: - Checked the GRNs and material issue slips on a sample basis to ensure correct recording of materials receipts & consumption. - Tested and verified, the weighted average rate of inputs, at which consumption was recorded. - Tested and verified the Overhead absorption rate calculation used for inventory valuation - Reviewed the process of physical verification of inventories carried out by the management at various location by participating in the said process - Verified and analyzed the physical verification report of inventory carried out by the management and corrective actions taken to rectify the identified discrepancies (if any). 3. Assessment of contingent liabilities and provisions related to Taxation, Litigations and claims: Our audit procedures included: The assessment of the existence of the present legal or constructive obligation, analysis of the probability of the related payment and analysis of a reliable estimate, requires managements judgement to ensure appropriate accounting or disclosures. - As part of our audit procedures we have assessed Managements processes to identify new possible obligations and changes in existing obligations for compliance with company policy and Ind AS 37 requirements. Due to the level of judgement relating to recognition, valuation and presentation of provisions and contingent liabilities, this is considered to be a key audit matter. - We have analysed significant changes from prior periods and obtain a detailed understanding of these items and assumptions applied. Reference note 2.B.(xiii) and 35 to the financial statements. - We have obtained relevant status details and Management representations on the major outstanding litigations. - As part of our audit procedures we have reviewed minutes of board meetings (including the Audit Committee). - We have held regular discussions with Management and internal legal department. - We challenged the assumptions and critical judgements made by management which impacted their estimate of the provisions required, considering judgements previously made by the authorities in the relevant jurisdictions or any relevant opinions given by the Companys advisors and assessing whether there was an indication of management bias. - We discussed the status in respect of significant provisions with the Companys internal tax and legal team. - We performed retrospective review of management judgements relating to accounting estimate included in the financial statement of prior year and compared with the outcome.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. When we read other information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and describe actions applicable in the applicable laws and regulations. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

I. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order to the extent applicable.

II. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 3 of the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16) of the Act: In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements – Refer Note No. 35 to the Standalone Financial Statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there are any material foreseeable losses: and

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education & Protection Fund by the company.

iv. a) the Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) the Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material mis-statement v. The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable. The interim dividend has not been declared and paid by the Company during the year.

As stated in note 16.2 to the financial statements, The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For G. D. Apte & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Firm registration number: 100515W

Chetan R. Sapre

Partner

Membership No: 116952

UDIN : 24116952BJZXMC5406

Place : Mumbai

Date : May 24, 2024

ANNEXURE – A to the Independent Auditors Report on Standalone Financial Statements of Kaira Can Company Limited

(Referred to in paragraph I under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date to the members of Kaira Can Company Limited on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024)

i. a) 1) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

2) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible asset

b) As informed to us, the fixed assets having substantive value have been physically verified by the management during the period according to a phased programme. In our opinion, such programme is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. We have been further informed that no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification by the management between the book records and physical verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records produced, the title deeds of the immovable properties held by the Company are in the name of the Company.

d) The company has neither revalued its PPE (including Right of Use assets) nor intangible assets or both during the year.

e) As per the information and explanation provided to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii. a) The inventory has been physically verified during the year by the Management. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records produced, company has availed working capital limits from banks on the basis of security of current assets. There were no material discrepancies were observed in books of accounts and amounts reported in quarterly statement submitted by the company to banks.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has neither granted any loans, secured or unsecured nor made any investments in companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, the provisions of sub clauses (a), (b), (c), (d) & (e) of clause (iii) of the order are not applicable to the company.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has complied with the section 185 and section 186 of the Act in respect of loans given and investments made, and guarantee provided. According to the information and explanation given to us the company has not provided any guarantee or security.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under, to the extent applicable. We are informed by the Management that no order has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other Tribunal in this regard.

vi. We have broadly reviewed accounts and records maintained by the Company pursuant to rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act, in respect of Companys products to which the said rules are made applicable and are of the opinion that, prima facie the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of records with a view to determine whether they are accurate.

vii a) According to the information and explanations given to us and according to the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is generally regular in depositing with the appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Goods and Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues, wherever applicable. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of aforesaid dues were outstanding as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than 6 months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no dues in respect of Income Tax, Duty of Excise, Duty of Customs, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Goods and Service Tax and Value Added Tax which have not been deposited on account of any dispute except the following:

(Rs. In Lakhs)

Name of the Statue Nature of Dues Forum where the case is pending Period to which the Amount relates (Financial Year) Gross Amount Involved Amount Paid in Protest Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty Commissioner of Excise Appeals - III and Additional Director General FY 2001-02 to 2016-17 1,933.62 153.34 Service Tax (Finance Act, 1994) Service Tax Commissioner of Service Tax FY 2007-08 to 2011-12 290.28 21.77 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Income Tax Appellate Tribunal/ Commissioner of Income Tax Appeal/ High Court 1989-90 to 2017-18 279.15 66.60

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, no transactions or income, not recorded in the books of account, have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayments of dues or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

b) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not been declared as willful defaulter by any bank or Financial Institution or any lender.

c) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not borrowed new term loans during the year. Therefore, requirement of this clause is not applicable to the Company.

d) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not utilized any funds raised on short term basis for long term purposes. Therefore, requirement of this clause is not applicable to the Company.

e) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Therefore, requirement of this clause is not applicable to the Company.

f) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Therefore, requirement of this clause is not applicable to the Company.

x. a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of records of the Company, the company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Hence the reporting requirement under clause (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of records of the Company, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Hence the reporting requirement under clause (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

xi. a) According to the information and explanation given to us, no fraud on or by the company, has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

b) To the best of our knowledge, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

c) According to the information and explanation given to us, no whistle-blower complaints have been received during the year by the company.

xii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company thus reporting requirements under clause (xii) (a), (b) & (c) of the Order are not applicable.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of records of the Company, the transactions entered with related parties are in compliance with provisions of section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act where applicable and the details of such transactions are disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

b) We have considered, the internal audit reports issued to the Company during the year and covering the period up to 31 March 2024 for the period under audit.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of records of the Company, the Company during the year has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with the directors covered under the provisions of sec 192 of the Act and accordingly the provisions of clause (xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause (xvi)(a), (b), (c) and (d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the Statutory Auditors during the year and hence the provision of clause (xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xix. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, and our knowledge of the BOD and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report and that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing as at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of 1 year from the balance sheet date.

xx. The Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and there is no unspent CSR amount for the year requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act or special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

xxi. The Company is not required to prepare consolidated financial statements and hence the provisions of clause (xxi) of the Order is not applicable.

For G. D. Apte & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Firm registration number: 100515W

Chetan R. Sapre

Partner

Membership No: 116952

UDIN : 24116952BJZXMC5406

Place : Mumbai

Date : May 24, 2024

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF KAIRA CAN COMPANY LIMITED

(Referred to in paragraph II (f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date to the members of Kaira Can Company Limited on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024) Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Kaira Can Company Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting ("the Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing issued by the ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as of March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.

For G. D. Apte & Co.

Chartered Accountants

Firm registration number: 100515W

Chetan R. Sapre

Partner

Membership No: 116952

UDIN : 24116952BJZXMC5406

Place : Mumbai

Date : May 24, 2024