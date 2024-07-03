Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPackaging
Open₹1,781.1
Prev. Close₹1,810.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.32
Day's High₹1,810
Day's Low₹1,766
52 Week's High₹2,369.75
52 Week's Low₹1,781.1
Book Value₹945.17
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)166.43
P/E56.37
EPS32.11
Divi. Yield0.66
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.92
0.92
0.92
0.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
85.83
83.08
76.18
66.79
Net Worth
86.75
84
77.1
67.71
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
235.04
168.8
157.29
144.6
yoy growth (%)
39.24
7.31
8.77
10.47
Raw materials
-184.88
-128.79
-120.08
-82.97
As % of sales
78.66
76.29
76.34
57.38
Employee costs
-10.27
-9.39
-9.19
-7.62
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
14.64
7.78
6.42
6.93
Depreciation
-4.7
-4.88
-4.97
-4.52
Tax paid
-4.39
-1.86
-1.92
-2.12
Working capital
5.62
9.37
-2.82
4.82
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
39.24
7.31
8.77
10.47
Op profit growth
54.87
9.55
-6.74
34.02
EBIT growth
88.86
17.65
-15.71
58.72
Net profit growth
73.39
31.22
-6.24
75.55
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Gross Sales
108.98
110.76
99.11
111.56
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
108.98
110.76
99.11
111.56
Other Operating Income
1.17
1.15
0.82
0.46
Other Income
0.21
0.15
0.12
0.12
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,087.9
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.9
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.75
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,071
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,376.9
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Premal N Kapadia
Managing Director
Ashok B Kulkarni
Executive Director & CFO
K Jagannathan
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Utsav R Kapadia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Hiten Vanjara
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Kirat M Patel
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Laxman D Vaidya
Chairman & Independent Directo
Keval Navinchandra Doshi
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Varsha Rakesh Jain
Nominee
Shri. Atul Kumar Agarwal
Independent Director
Jai Diwanji
Non Executive Director
Jayen Mehta
Reports by Kaira Can Company Ltd
Summary
Kaira Can Company Limited was incorporated in March, 1962. The Company started its manufacturing activity as a Private Limited Company at Anand in Gujarat, which later became a Public Limited Company on August 24, 1964 and was listed on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The Company is engaged in the manufacture of Open Top Sanitary Cans, Lithographed and Plain Metal Containers and Paint Containers. It is also into manufacturing of Ice Cream Cones since financial year 2000-2001. The factories are located at Kanjari and Vithal Udyog Nagar in the State of Gujarat.In 1992 the company diversified into the business of processing,packing and marketing of Amul Milk in Mumbai and suburbs.In 2000-01 the company ventured on to a new business of manufacturing rolled sugar cones for filling ice-cream at its Vithal Udyognagar unit Kheda District Gujarat in January,2001 and commerical production commenced on the same month. The Company produced high quality Components and Cans for exports.The Company embarked on to a new food parlour business in association with Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Limited (GCMMF), resulting to this, the new restaurant Utterly Delicious was made operational in Vashi, Navi Mumbai since April, 2002. The first phase of Delhi Metro Railway Service was commissioned in February, 2003. The Company formed a 100% wholly owned Subsidiary, Puma Properties Limited, on 19th December, 2007. The work of installation of the Oven at Kanjari Unit was completed in Octo
Read More
The Kaira Can Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1809 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kaira Can Company Ltd is ₹166.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kaira Can Company Ltd is 56.37 and 1.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kaira Can Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kaira Can Company Ltd is ₹1781.1 and ₹2369.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kaira Can Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.73%, 3 Years at -13.19%, 1 Year at -22.41%, 6 Month at -6.90%, 3 Month at -9.66% and 1 Month at -1.31%.
