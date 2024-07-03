iifl-logo-icon 1
Kaira Can Company Ltd Share Price

1,809
(-0.06%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:28:00 PM

  • Open1,781.1
  • Day's High1,810
  • 52 Wk High2,369.75
  • Prev. Close1,810.05
  • Day's Low1,766
  • 52 Wk Low 1,781.1
  • Turnover (lac)1.32
  • P/E56.37
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value945.17
  • EPS32.11
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)166.43
  • Div. Yield0.66
Kaira Can Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

1,781.1

Prev. Close

1,810.05

Turnover(Lac.)

1.32

Day's High

1,810

Day's Low

1,766

52 Week's High

2,369.75

52 Week's Low

1,781.1

Book Value

945.17

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

166.43

P/E

56.37

EPS

32.11

Divi. Yield

0.66

Kaira Can Company Ltd Corporate Action

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 12

arrow

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 May, 2024

arrow

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

31 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Kaira Can Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Kaira Can Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:37 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.35%

Foreign: 0.35%

Indian: 44.45%

Non-Promoter- 55.18%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 55.18%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kaira Can Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.92

0.92

0.92

0.92

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

85.83

83.08

76.18

66.79

Net Worth

86.75

84

77.1

67.71

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

235.04

168.8

157.29

144.6

yoy growth (%)

39.24

7.31

8.77

10.47

Raw materials

-184.88

-128.79

-120.08

-82.97

As % of sales

78.66

76.29

76.34

57.38

Employee costs

-10.27

-9.39

-9.19

-7.62

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

14.64

7.78

6.42

6.93

Depreciation

-4.7

-4.88

-4.97

-4.52

Tax paid

-4.39

-1.86

-1.92

-2.12

Working capital

5.62

9.37

-2.82

4.82

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

39.24

7.31

8.77

10.47

Op profit growth

54.87

9.55

-6.74

34.02

EBIT growth

88.86

17.65

-15.71

58.72

Net profit growth

73.39

31.22

-6.24

75.55

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Gross Sales

108.98

110.76

99.11

111.56

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

108.98

110.76

99.11

111.56

Other Operating Income

1.17

1.15

0.82

0.46

Other Income

0.21

0.15

0.12

0.12

Kaira Can Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,087.9

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.9

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.75

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,071

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,376.9

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kaira Can Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Premal N Kapadia

Managing Director

Ashok B Kulkarni

Executive Director & CFO

K Jagannathan

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Utsav R Kapadia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Hiten Vanjara

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Kirat M Patel

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Laxman D Vaidya

Chairman & Independent Directo

Keval Navinchandra Doshi

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Varsha Rakesh Jain

Nominee

Shri. Atul Kumar Agarwal

Independent Director

Jai Diwanji

Non Executive Director

Jayen Mehta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kaira Can Company Ltd

Summary

Kaira Can Company Limited was incorporated in March, 1962. The Company started its manufacturing activity as a Private Limited Company at Anand in Gujarat, which later became a Public Limited Company on August 24, 1964 and was listed on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The Company is engaged in the manufacture of Open Top Sanitary Cans, Lithographed and Plain Metal Containers and Paint Containers. It is also into manufacturing of Ice Cream Cones since financial year 2000-2001. The factories are located at Kanjari and Vithal Udyog Nagar in the State of Gujarat.In 1992 the company diversified into the business of processing,packing and marketing of Amul Milk in Mumbai and suburbs.In 2000-01 the company ventured on to a new business of manufacturing rolled sugar cones for filling ice-cream at its Vithal Udyognagar unit Kheda District Gujarat in January,2001 and commerical production commenced on the same month. The Company produced high quality Components and Cans for exports.The Company embarked on to a new food parlour business in association with Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Limited (GCMMF), resulting to this, the new restaurant Utterly Delicious was made operational in Vashi, Navi Mumbai since April, 2002. The first phase of Delhi Metro Railway Service was commissioned in February, 2003. The Company formed a 100% wholly owned Subsidiary, Puma Properties Limited, on 19th December, 2007. The work of installation of the Oven at Kanjari Unit was completed in Octo
Company FAQs

What is the Kaira Can Company Ltd share price today?

The Kaira Can Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1809 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kaira Can Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kaira Can Company Ltd is ₹166.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kaira Can Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kaira Can Company Ltd is 56.37 and 1.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kaira Can Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kaira Can Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kaira Can Company Ltd is ₹1781.1 and ₹2369.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kaira Can Company Ltd?

Kaira Can Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.73%, 3 Years at -13.19%, 1 Year at -22.41%, 6 Month at -6.90%, 3 Month at -9.66% and 1 Month at -1.31%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kaira Can Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kaira Can Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 44.81 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 55.19 %

