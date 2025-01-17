Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-1.63
Op profit growth
39.41
EBIT growth
27.86
Net profit growth
48.17
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
5.01
3.53
EBIT margin
5.27
4.05
Net profit margin
1.87
1.24
RoCE
17.06
RoNW
3.11
RoA
1.51
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
21.74
14.46
Dividend per share
2.5
2.5
Cash EPS
9.97
6.8
Book value per share
187.06
167.87
Valuation ratios
P/E
14.36
25.24
P/CEPS
31.32
53.67
P/B
1.66
2.17
EV/EBIDTA
6.63
8.32
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
13.26
19.65
Tax payout
-42.99
-61.03
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
28.89
Inventory days
60.84
Creditor days
-53.67
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.64
-4.66
Net debt / equity
0.97
0.64
Net debt / op. profit
3.06
2.55
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-60.05
-59.06
Employee costs
-5.9
-5.95
Other costs
-29.02
-31.43
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.