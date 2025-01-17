iifl-logo-icon 1
Kaira Can Company Ltd Key Ratios

1,810
(-1.42%)
Jan 17, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-1.63

Op profit growth

39.41

EBIT growth

27.86

Net profit growth

48.17

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

5.01

3.53

EBIT margin

5.27

4.05

Net profit margin

1.87

1.24

RoCE

17.06

RoNW

3.11

RoA

1.51

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

21.74

14.46

Dividend per share

2.5

2.5

Cash EPS

9.97

6.8

Book value per share

187.06

167.87

Valuation ratios

P/E

14.36

25.24

P/CEPS

31.32

53.67

P/B

1.66

2.17

EV/EBIDTA

6.63

8.32

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

13.26

19.65

Tax payout

-42.99

-61.03

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

28.89

Inventory days

60.84

Creditor days

-53.67

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.64

-4.66

Net debt / equity

0.97

0.64

Net debt / op. profit

3.06

2.55

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-60.05

-59.06

Employee costs

-5.9

-5.95

Other costs

-29.02

-31.43

