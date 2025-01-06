Kaira Can Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
14.64
7.78
6.42
6.93
Depreciation
-4.7
-4.88
-4.97
-4.52
Tax paid
-4.39
-1.86
-1.92
-2.12
Working capital
5.62
9.37
-2.82
4.82
Other operating items
Operating
11.16
10.39
-3.29
5.09
Capital expenditure
8.37
0.77
4.6
4.75
Free cash flow
19.53
11.16
1.3
9.84
Equity raised
132.72
122
113.34
103.25
Investing
0.15
0.05
-0.16
0.08
Financing
-0.99
1.92
-8.09
6.93
Dividends paid
0
0
0.83
0.59
Net in cash
151.41
135.14
107.22
120.71
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.