Kaira Can Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,795
(-0.83%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Kaira Can FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

14.64

7.78

6.42

6.93

Depreciation

-4.7

-4.88

-4.97

-4.52

Tax paid

-4.39

-1.86

-1.92

-2.12

Working capital

5.62

9.37

-2.82

4.82

Other operating items

Operating

11.16

10.39

-3.29

5.09

Capital expenditure

8.37

0.77

4.6

4.75

Free cash flow

19.53

11.16

1.3

9.84

Equity raised

132.72

122

113.34

103.25

Investing

0.15

0.05

-0.16

0.08

Financing

-0.99

1.92

-8.09

6.93

Dividends paid

0

0

0.83

0.59

Net in cash

151.41

135.14

107.22

120.71

