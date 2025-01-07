iifl-logo-icon 1
Kaira Can Company Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,745.5
(-2.76%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:09:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

235.04

168.8

157.29

144.6

yoy growth (%)

39.24

7.31

8.77

10.47

Raw materials

-184.88

-128.79

-120.08

-82.97

As % of sales

78.66

76.29

76.34

57.38

Employee costs

-10.27

-9.39

-9.19

-7.62

As % of sales

4.37

5.56

5.84

5.27

Other costs

-20.71

-18.23

-16.71

-41.88

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.81

10.8

10.62

28.96

Operating profit

19.16

12.37

11.29

12.11

OPM

8.15

7.33

7.18

8.37

Depreciation

-4.7

-4.88

-4.97

-4.52

Interest expense

-0.28

-0.12

-0.28

-1.03

Other income

0.46

0.41

0.39

0.38

Profit before tax

14.64

7.78

6.42

6.93

Taxes

-4.39

-1.86

-1.92

-2.12

Tax rate

-30

-24.02

-29.93

-30.67

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

10.24

5.91

4.5

4.8

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

10.24

5.91

4.5

4.8

yoy growth (%)

73.39

31.22

-6.24

75.55

NPM

4.36

3.5

2.86

3.32

