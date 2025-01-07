Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
235.04
168.8
157.29
144.6
yoy growth (%)
39.24
7.31
8.77
10.47
Raw materials
-184.88
-128.79
-120.08
-82.97
As % of sales
78.66
76.29
76.34
57.38
Employee costs
-10.27
-9.39
-9.19
-7.62
As % of sales
4.37
5.56
5.84
5.27
Other costs
-20.71
-18.23
-16.71
-41.88
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.81
10.8
10.62
28.96
Operating profit
19.16
12.37
11.29
12.11
OPM
8.15
7.33
7.18
8.37
Depreciation
-4.7
-4.88
-4.97
-4.52
Interest expense
-0.28
-0.12
-0.28
-1.03
Other income
0.46
0.41
0.39
0.38
Profit before tax
14.64
7.78
6.42
6.93
Taxes
-4.39
-1.86
-1.92
-2.12
Tax rate
-30
-24.02
-29.93
-30.67
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
10.24
5.91
4.5
4.8
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
10.24
5.91
4.5
4.8
yoy growth (%)
73.39
31.22
-6.24
75.55
NPM
4.36
3.5
2.86
3.32
