Kaira Can Company Ltd Summary

Kaira Can Company Limited was incorporated in March, 1962. The Company started its manufacturing activity as a Private Limited Company at Anand in Gujarat, which later became a Public Limited Company on August 24, 1964 and was listed on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The Company is engaged in the manufacture of Open Top Sanitary Cans, Lithographed and Plain Metal Containers and Paint Containers. It is also into manufacturing of Ice Cream Cones since financial year 2000-2001. The factories are located at Kanjari and Vithal Udyog Nagar in the State of Gujarat.In 1992 the company diversified into the business of processing,packing and marketing of Amul Milk in Mumbai and suburbs.In 2000-01 the company ventured on to a new business of manufacturing rolled sugar cones for filling ice-cream at its Vithal Udyognagar unit Kheda District Gujarat in January,2001 and commerical production commenced on the same month. The Company produced high quality Components and Cans for exports.The Company embarked on to a new food parlour business in association with Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Limited (GCMMF), resulting to this, the new restaurant Utterly Delicious was made operational in Vashi, Navi Mumbai since April, 2002. The first phase of Delhi Metro Railway Service was commissioned in February, 2003. The Company formed a 100% wholly owned Subsidiary, Puma Properties Limited, on 19th December, 2007. The work of installation of the Oven at Kanjari Unit was completed in October, 2011. Again, the installation of new imported Printing and Coating Line Work at Kanjari Unit was also completed in October, 2011. The Printing & Coating Machinery was installed and commissioned in the third quarter of 2011 - 12, which commenced commercial operations in 2012-13. The additional third equipment was installed at its Vithal Udyog Nagar Unit, Kheda District and with the installation of third machine, the production capacity of Sugar Cone Division became 1500 lakhs of cones per annum in 2014-15.