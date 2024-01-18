|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|24 May 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|-
|12
|120
|Final
|Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31-03-2024 along with Auditors Report, and recommendation of divided of Rs. 12.00 per equity share of Rs. 10.00 each (120%). Re-appointment of Independent Director Shri. Keval N Doshi. and Re-appointment of Statutory Auditors M/s. G. D. Apte & Co. Chartered Accountants
