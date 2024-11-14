Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 31 Oct 2024

KAIRA CAN CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the Board Meeting for Un-Audited Financial Result for the Second quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 (Q2) Un-Audited Financial Results and segment wise break up thereof for second quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 26 Jul 2024

KAIRA CAN CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial results for the first quarter ended 30.06.2024.(Q1) Quarterly Result for the first quarter ended 30.06.2024 along with limited review report of statutory Auditors. Quarterly Results for the Quarter ended 30.06.2024 with limited review report of the Statutory Auditors. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 13 May 2024

KAIRA CAN CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and financial year ended 31-03-2024. 2. To recommend dividend if any for the year ended 31-03-2024. Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31-03-2024 along with Auditors Report, and recommendation of divided of Rs. 12.00 per equity share of Rs. 10.00 each (120%). Re-appointment of Independent Director Shri. Keval N Doshi. and Re-appointment of Statutory Auditors M/s. G. D. Apte & Co. Chartered Accountants (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024