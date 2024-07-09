|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|2 Aug 2024
|24 May 2024
|The Register of Mempbers and Share Transfer Books of the Company will close from Saturday, 27t July, 2024 to Friday, 2T August, 2024 (both days inclusive), for the purpose of 6lst Annual General Meeting and determining persons entitled to receive dividend. Annual Report for the year ended 31st March 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.07.2024) Outcome of 61st Annual General Meeting held on Friday 2nd August 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.