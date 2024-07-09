The Register of Mempbers and Share Transfer Books of the Company will close from Saturday, 27t July, 2024 to Friday, 2T August, 2024 (both days inclusive), for the purpose of 6lst Annual General Meeting and determining persons entitled to receive dividend. Annual Report for the year ended 31st March 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.07.2024) Outcome of 61st Annual General Meeting held on Friday 2nd August 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)