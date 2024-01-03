iifl-logo
Kajal Synthetics & Silk Mills Ltd Balance Sheet

0
(0%)

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2020

Equity Capital

1.99

1.99

1.99

1.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

19.59

19.35

25.19

32.59

Net Worth

21.58

21.34

27.18

34.58

Minority Interest

Debt

16.6

31.6

29.1

46

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

38.18

52.94

56.28

80.58

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

40.32

55.6

58.2

57.16

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-2.16

-2.9

-2.23

22.39

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.07

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.03

0.14

0.22

23.82

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-2.26

-3.04

-2.45

-1.43

Cash

0.02

0.18

0.24

1.03

Total Assets

38.18

52.88

56.21

80.58

