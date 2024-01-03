Kajal Synthetics & Silk Mills Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
1.99
1.99
1.99
1.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
19.59
19.35
25.19
32.59
Net Worth
21.58
21.34
27.18
34.58
Minority Interest
Debt
16.6
31.6
29.1
46
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
38.18
52.94
56.28
80.58
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
40.32
55.6
58.2
57.16
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-2.16
-2.9
-2.23
22.39
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.07
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.03
0.14
0.22
23.82
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.26
-3.04
-2.45
-1.43
Cash
0.02
0.18
0.24
1.03
Total Assets
38.18
52.88
56.21
80.58
