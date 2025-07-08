iifl-logo
Kajal Synthetics & Silk Mills Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Equities

Futures

Option

No Records Found

Kajal Synthetics & Silk Mills Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Kajal Synthetics & Silk Mills Ltd Corporate Action

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

arrow

18 Apr 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:26 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.42%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.42%

Non-Promoter- 35.57%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 35.57%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Kajal Synthetics & Silk Mills Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2020

Equity Capital

1.99

1.99

1.99

1.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

19.59

19.35

25.19

32.59

Net Worth

21.58

21.34

27.18

34.58

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

Working capital

17.69

0.75

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2019Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

0.01

0.06

0.07

0.57

1.86

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.01

0.06

0.07

0.57

1.86

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.05

0.07

0.01

0

0.05

Kajal Synthetics & Silk Mills Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

927.4

39.025,76,312.933,940.440.615,486.39141.6

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

2,017.5

206.713,22,358.827.570.0564.6452.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

328.8

382.332,08,895.9897.140.15151.5339.32

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

138.2

27.751,80,606.751,681.870.586,723.940.3

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd

BAJAJHLDNG

13,878.9

119.561,54,458.2890.720.67138.021,740.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kajal Synthetics & Silk Mills Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Giriraj Maheswari

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

GANGAPRASAD MURLIDHAR LOYALKA

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Disha Hitesh Jain

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Rajshree Tapuriah

Managing Director

Seetha Ramaiya K.

Registered Office

29 Bank Street,

1st Floor Fort,

Maharashtra - 400001

Tel: 91-022-22651183

Website: http://www.kajalsynthetics.co.in

Email: kajalsyntheticsandsilk@gmail.com

Registrar Office

19/20 Jaferbhoy Ind,

1st Floor Makwana Rd, Marol Naka,

Mumbai - 400 059

Tel: 91-022-28594060

Website: www.adriotcorporate.com

Email: info@adroitcorporate.com

Summary

No Record Found

Company FAQs

What is the Kajal Synthetics & Silk Mills Ltd share price today?

The Kajal Synthetics & Silk Mills Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Kajal Synthetics & Silk Mills Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kajal Synthetics & Silk Mills Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kajal Synthetics & Silk Mills Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kajal Synthetics & Silk Mills Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kajal Synthetics & Silk Mills Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kajal Synthetics & Silk Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kajal Synthetics & Silk Mills Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 09 Jul ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kajal Synthetics & Silk Mills Ltd?

Kajal Synthetics & Silk Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kajal Synthetics & Silk Mills Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kajal Synthetics & Silk Mills Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

