PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 Apr 202518 Apr 2025
Kajal Synthetics & Silk Mills Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2025. In compliance with Companys code of conduct of Prevention of Insider Trading under SEBI (Prevention of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window will remain closed from 1st April, 2025 to 2nd May, 2025 (both days inclusive) for Directors, Designated employees and their family members. Please take the above information on record Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is informed that the Board of Director at its meeting held on April 29, 2025 considered and approved that the appointment of Mr. Omprakash Anandilal Bubna as Chief Financial Officer (KMP) of the Company as per the recommendation of NRC and Audit Committee whose meeting were held on the same day. Kindly take it on record and oblige Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we submit herewith the following documents: a) Approved Audited Financial Statement (Standalone and Consolidated) for the 4th Quarter and year ended 31.03.2025. b) The Report of Statutory Auditors SSRCA & Co., Chartered Accountants on the above results. c) The Declaration of un-modified opinion of the Statutory Auditors Report by the Board of Director. The above results were approved at the Board Meeting held on 29th April, 2025 commenced at 3.30 pm and concluded on 4.30 pm. Kindly take it on record and oblige (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/04/2025)
Board Meeting11 Feb 202527 Jan 2025
Quarterly Results KAJAL SYNTHETICS & SILK MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/02/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December, 2024 The Trading Window will remain closed from 1st January, 2025 to 13th February, 2025 (both days inclusive) for Directors, Designated employee and their family members. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.01.2025) We submit herewith Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for Third Quarter and Nine Months ended 31.12.2024 duly approved at the Board Meeting held on February 11, 2025 along with Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditor of the Company. Kindly take it on record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/02/2025)
Board Meeting12 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results KAJAL SYNTHETICS & SILK MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve To consider and approve Un-audited financial results for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 along with Limited Review Report issued by Statutory Auditor of the Company Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we submit herewith Un-audited financial results for the Second Quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 duly approved at the Board Meeting held on 12th November, 2024 along with Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. Kindly take it on record (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting28 Aug 202422 Aug 2024
A.G.M. a) Directors Report on the Financial Statement for the Financial Year 2023-24 was approved. b) 36th Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday, 26th September, 2024 at 11.30 am at the Registered Office of the company. c) Register of Member shall remain closed from Friday, 20th September, 2024 to Thursday, 26th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 36th Annual General Meeting. E-voting shall commence on Monday, 23rd September, 2024 and ends on Wednesday, 25th September, 2024 at 5.00 pm. The cut off date shall be 19th September, 2024. d) M/s Girish Murarka & Co., Practicing Company Secretary is appointed for the Voting Results of 36th Annual General Meeting. Kindly take the above information on record and oblige (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/08/2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
Quarterly Results Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we submit herewith Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the First Quarter ended 30.06.2024 duly approved at the Board Meeting held on 9th August, 2024 along with Limited Review Report issued by Statutory Auditor. Kindly take it on record (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

