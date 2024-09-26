a) Directors Report on the Financial Statement for the Financial Year 2023-24 was approved. b) 36th Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday, 26th September, 2024 at 11.30 am at the Registered Office of the company. c) Register of Member shall remain closed from Friday, 20th September, 2024 to Thursday, 26th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 36th Annual General Meeting. E-voting shall commence on Monday, 23rd September, 2024 and ends on Wednesday, 25th September, 2024 at 5.00 pm. The cut off date shall be 19th September, 2024. d) M/s Girish Murarka & Co., Practicing Company Secretary is appointed for the Voting Results of 36th Annual General Meeting. Kindly take the above information on record and oblige In pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we submit herewith Voting Results of 36th AGM of the Members of the Company held on 26th September, 2024 along with Scrutinizers Report. Kindly take it on record (As per BSE Announcement dated on 26/09/2024)