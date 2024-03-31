TO THE MEMBERS OF THE KALLAM TEXTILES LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of KALLAM TEXTILES LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the accompanying financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the Loss and total comprehensive Loss, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

Attention is invited to Note no. 48 which refers to the following matter:

The term loans and working capital loans borrowed from Union bank of India and Indian bank were classified as Non-performing assets (NPAs) by the lenders and an amount of Rs. 5491.16 lakhs was outstanding for payment as on date of balance sheet. The lender banks issued notices for recovery of these dues u/s 13(2) r.w.s 13(3) of SARFAESI Act, 2002. Further, the banks also taken possession of the properties offered as security u/s 13(4) of the said Act. The company applied for restructure of these loans and same is pending with the lender banks. The management is confident in getting proper revival plan from the lender institutions.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of the matters stated above.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sl. No. Key Audit matter How the matter was addressed in our audit 1 Recoverability of deferred tax asset related to unabsorbed losses under Income-tax We evaluated the reasonableness of key tax assumptions, timing of reversal of temporary differences as well as evaluated the reasonableness of the forecasts of future taxable profits with reference to the historical forecasting accuracy considering the potential risk of management bias. These assumptions were based on the knowledge of the tax and operating environmentwhich in which the company operates. Considering the management estimates and forecasts of profitability, the tax credits as recognised is considered to be appropriate. The Company has significant deferred tax asset in respect of unabsorbed losses under Income-tax and there is inherent uncertainty involved in forecasting future taxable profits, determines the extent to which the deferred tax assets are or not recognised. The recoverability of such deferred tax asset has been identifiedas key audit matter because the assessment process involves judgement regarding the future profitability forecast whether there will be taxability profits that support the recognition of these assets. This requires assumptions regarding future profitability which is inherently uncertain. Accordingly, the same is considered as key audit matter.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information which is not available to us as on date of this report. In the absence of the said other information, we are unable to comment upon whether the other information is materially misstated or not.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The company has neither declared any dividend during the year nor paid any dividend relating to previous financial year.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure-A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

ANNEXURE-A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in paragraph 2 under "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" section of our report to the members of KALLAM TEXTILES LIMITED for the year ended March 31, 2024

We report that:

1. In respect of its Property, plant and equipment and intangible assets:

a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of its Property, plant and equipment.

b) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

c) According to the information and explanations furnished to us, the Company has not physically verified its Property, plant and equipment during the year. But we have been informed that the company has a regular programme of verification which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company.

e) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment and intangible assets during the year.

f) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

2. In respect of its inventories:

a) According to the information and explanations furnished to us, the Company has physically verified its inventories during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable.

b) In respect of statement of current assets comprising Inventories, Trade receivables and Trade payables as submitted by the company to its bankers in respect of working capital loans availed, the following discrepancies were noticed between the amounts as disclosed in the said returns with the unaudited books of accounts of the respective quarters.

Name of the bank Quarter ended Amount reported in quarterly statement submitted to bank (Rs. in lakhs) Amount as per books of account (Rs. in lakhs) Difference (Rs. in lakhs) ((Excess)/short shown in bank statements compared to values as per books of accounts) Union bank of India 30-06-2023 10,726.67 4,792.77 (5,933.90) (Spinning unit) 30-09-2023 10,342.31 3,568.88 (6,773.43) 31-12-2023 10,476.46 3,106.05 (7,370.41) 31-03-2024 Not led 3,178.48 NA Indian bank 30-06-2023 7,378.77 6,635.19 (743.58) (Weaving unit) 30-09-2023 7,404.62 6,290.32 (1,114.30) 31-12-2023 7,350.64 5,747.64 (1,603.01) 31-03-2024 Not led 5,063.37 NA Bank of Baroda 30-06-2023 581.02 379.28 (201.74) (Dying unit) 30-09-2023 646.44 309.30 (337.14) 31-12-2023 670.63 348.54 (322.09) 31-03-2024 639.21 640.41 1.20

3. The Company has not made any investments or provided any securities or guarantees or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, LLPs or other parties and hence reporting under clause (iii) of the Order is not applicable

4. The company has not granted any loan or provided any guarantees and securities in respect of which the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act apply. Hence the reporting under clause 3 (iv) of the Order is not applicable.

5. The company has not accepted any deposits from the public or members or amounts deemed to be deposits. Hence the question of compliance with the directives issued by Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under does not apply. According to the information furnished to us, no order has been passed on the Company by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal for non-compliance with the provisions of sections 73 to 76 of the Act.

6. We have broadly reviewed the books of account and records maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act and we are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not carried out a detailed audit of the same.

7. a) According to the information furnished to us, the Company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities, the undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, GST and any other statutory dues applicable to it. There were no undisputed statutory dues in arrears as at the date of the Balance Sheet under report, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information furnished to us, and records of the company examined by us, at the date of the Balance Sheet, there were no amounts of VAT, GST, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Cess, Income Tax and Service Tax that were disputed by the company and hence were not remitted to the concerned authorities, except dispute related to Income-tax, the details of which are given below.

(Amount is Rs. Lakhs)

Name of the statue Nature of dues Period to which amount relates Amount involved (Rs. In lakhs) Amount unpaid (Rs. In lakhs) Forum where dispute is pending Income-tax Act, 1961 Income-tax AY 2013-14 67.85 35.74 CIT(A)

8. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

9. The company made following defaults in repayment of its instalments as on 31.3.2024 in respect of term loans borrowed from banks, the details of which are given below.

(Amount is Rs. Lakhs)

Nature of borrowing Name of lender Amount unpaid as on 31.3.2024 Whether Principal or Interest or both No. of days unpaid as on 31.3.2024 Remarks Term loans Union bank of India 66.38 Interest 183 Un paid due to insufficiency of funds 68.29 Interest 152 "" 69.51 Interest 122 "" 148.64 Interest 91 "" 166.90 Interest 60 "" 165.50 Interest 32 "" 167.18 Interest 1 "" Indian bank 57.66 Interest 183 "" 66.34 Interest 152 "" 64.43 Interest 122 "" 139.94 Interest 91 "" 154.51 Interest 60 "" 145.62 Interest 32 "" 166.43 Interest 1 "" Total interest over due 1647.33 Union bank of India 330.35 Principal 183 "" 478.72 Principal 91 "" 584.09 Principal 1 "" Indian bank 449.24 Principal 183 "" 773.63 Principal 91 "" 1227.80 Principal 1 "" Total principal over due 3843.83

The company also made delays in repayment of its instalments in respect of term loans borrowed from Union bank of India and Indian bank aggregating to an amount of Rs.930.22 lakhs with a delay of period varies from 1 day to 83 days.

(b) The Company has not been declared as wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The company has not obtained any term loans during the financial year.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short- term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) The company does not have any subsidiaries, associates and Joint ventures and hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) and (f) of the Order is not applicable.

10. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not raised any moneys on preferential allotment or private placements of shares. Hence the reporting requirement in terms of clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable for the year under report.

11. (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government during the year under report.

(c) According to the information and explanations furnished to us by the company, no whistle blower complaints has been received by the Company during the year.

12. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable. 13. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit issued to the Company during the year in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

15. In our opinion, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions during the year with its Directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

16. In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b), (c) and (d) of the Order is not applicable

17. The Company has incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and also in the immediately preceding financial year.

18. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

19. The company availed term loans and working capital loans from Union bank of India and Indian bank and the company made defaults in repayment of term loan instalments to the extent of Rs.5491.16 lakhs as on date of balance sheet. The banks classified these loans as NPA and issued notices for recovery of these dues u/s 13(2) r.w.s 13(3) of SARFAESI Act, 2002. The banks also taken possession of the properties offered as security u/s 13(4) of the Act. The company applied for restructure of these loans which is pending. The company is required to pay an amount of Rs.9793 lakhs (Including overdue amount as on 31.3.2024 and current maturities for FY 2024-25). On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, we believe that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. The management of the company applied for restructuring of said outstanding loan amounts and said proposal with the banks is in pending.

20. (a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(b) The company is not carrying on any CSR activities towards ongoing projects and hence the reporting under clause (3)(xx)(b) of the order is not applicable for the year under report.

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of KALLAM TEXTILES LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of directors of the company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Ind AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Ind AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.