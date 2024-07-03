iifl-logo-icon 1
Kallam Textiles Ltd Share Price

5.8
(-1.86%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:05:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open6.1
  • Day's High6.25
  • 52 Wk High10.79
  • Prev. Close5.91
  • Day's Low5.74
  • 52 Wk Low 5.02
  • Turnover (lac)1
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value5.28
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)30.63
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Kallam Textiles Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

6.1

Prev. Close

5.91

Turnover(Lac.)

1

Day's High

6.25

Day's Low

5.74

52 Week's High

10.79

52 Week's Low

5.02

Book Value

5.28

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

30.63

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Kallam Textiles Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

3 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

3 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Aug, 2024

Kallam Textiles Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Kallam Textiles Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:12 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 46.74%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 46.74%

Non-Promoter- 53.25%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 53.25%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kallam Textiles Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.56

10.56

8.56

8.56

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

152.63

189.38

202.94

190.19

Net Worth

163.19

199.94

211.5

198.75

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

240.61

291.61

310.73

312.64

yoy growth (%)

-17.48

-6.15

-0.6

8.31

Raw materials

-151.48

-184.36

-171.6

-166.43

As % of sales

62.95

63.22

55.22

53.23

Employee costs

-14.2

-20.09

-20.98

-20.86

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-13.37

-17.11

11.95

21.06

Depreciation

-15.24

-15.64

-15.68

-14.19

Tax paid

5.47

5.02

-5.3

-5.39

Working capital

31.9

-16.23

19.59

7.98

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-17.48

-6.15

-0.6

8.31

Op profit growth

19.72

-55.06

-16.39

0.37

EBIT growth

62.78

-78.13

-24.2

-0.49

Net profit growth

-34.68

-281.67

-57.54

22.54

No Record Found

Kallam Textiles Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kallam Textiles Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

P Venkateswara Reddy

Joint Managing Director & CEO

G V Krishna Reddy

Whole Time Director & CFO

M V Subba Reddy

Independent Director

V Bhargavi

Independent Director

V S N Murthy

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Golagani Ramesh

Independent Director

P Srinivas

Independent Director

L. Sandhya Rani

Independent Director

Sri V.Raghavendra Reddy

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kallam Textiles Ltd

Summary

Kallam Textiles Limited (Formerly known as Kallam Spinning Mills Limited) incorporated on 18th February, 1992. The Company is a leading textile company engaged in the business of Manufacturing of Cotton Yarn, Dyed Yarn, Grey Fabric and Dyed Fabric. It is also engagedin generation of electricity through Hydel and solar energy. Kallams first two projects of 0.8 MW and 1.6 MW were commissioned in Jan02. This project was financed by IREDA under the Project Finance Scheme. A Term Loan of Rs.363 lacs was sanctioned by IREDA for 0.80 MW and for Rs.706 lacs of Term Loan was sanctioned by Andhra Bank for 1,60 MW. Thereafter, the Company started production on 22 March 1995 with 12096 spindles. During period 2005-06, Company added 22208 spindles out of the 11040 spindles under Phase-I expansion by increasing the installed capacity to 24816 spindles. It added 16560 spindles out of the expansion for 22080 spindles. It added one precession winder and 5 nos TFOs in post spinning department in addition to Auto Coner Winders in FY 2006-07. It added 5760 spindles there by bringing the total spindles to 50256 in 2008-09. The Open End (OE) Plant was commissioned in FY 2009-10 with an initial capacity of 1248 rotors. In addition, the Company installed and commissioned 33 K.V dedicated feeder line from 132/ 33K.V Vengalayapalem sub-station. It started Ginning Division in March 2011 with 24 ginning machines. The third Hydro Electric Plant of 1.6 MW was commissioned on March 27, 2011. The civil work
Company FAQs

What is the Kallam Textiles Ltd share price today?

The Kallam Textiles Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kallam Textiles Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kallam Textiles Ltd is ₹30.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kallam Textiles Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kallam Textiles Ltd is 0 and 1.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kallam Textiles Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kallam Textiles Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kallam Textiles Ltd is ₹5.02 and ₹10.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kallam Textiles Ltd?

Kallam Textiles Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -2.91%, 3 Years at -30.90%, 1 Year at -26.13%, 6 Month at -24.81%, 3 Month at -17.23% and 1 Month at -6.64%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kallam Textiles Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kallam Textiles Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 46.75 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 53.25 %

