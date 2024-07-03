SectorTextiles
Open₹6.1
Prev. Close₹5.91
Turnover(Lac.)₹1
Day's High₹6.25
Day's Low₹5.74
52 Week's High₹10.79
52 Week's Low₹5.02
Book Value₹5.28
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)30.63
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.56
10.56
8.56
8.56
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
152.63
189.38
202.94
190.19
Net Worth
163.19
199.94
211.5
198.75
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
240.61
291.61
310.73
312.64
yoy growth (%)
-17.48
-6.15
-0.6
8.31
Raw materials
-151.48
-184.36
-171.6
-166.43
As % of sales
62.95
63.22
55.22
53.23
Employee costs
-14.2
-20.09
-20.98
-20.86
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-13.37
-17.11
11.95
21.06
Depreciation
-15.24
-15.64
-15.68
-14.19
Tax paid
5.47
5.02
-5.3
-5.39
Working capital
31.9
-16.23
19.59
7.98
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-17.48
-6.15
-0.6
8.31
Op profit growth
19.72
-55.06
-16.39
0.37
EBIT growth
62.78
-78.13
-24.2
-0.49
Net profit growth
-34.68
-281.67
-57.54
22.54
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
P Venkateswara Reddy
Joint Managing Director & CEO
G V Krishna Reddy
Whole Time Director & CFO
M V Subba Reddy
Independent Director
V Bhargavi
Independent Director
V S N Murthy
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Golagani Ramesh
Independent Director
P Srinivas
Independent Director
L. Sandhya Rani
Independent Director
Sri V.Raghavendra Reddy
Reports by Kallam Textiles Ltd
Summary
Kallam Textiles Limited (Formerly known as Kallam Spinning Mills Limited) incorporated on 18th February, 1992. The Company is a leading textile company engaged in the business of Manufacturing of Cotton Yarn, Dyed Yarn, Grey Fabric and Dyed Fabric. It is also engagedin generation of electricity through Hydel and solar energy. Kallams first two projects of 0.8 MW and 1.6 MW were commissioned in Jan02. This project was financed by IREDA under the Project Finance Scheme. A Term Loan of Rs.363 lacs was sanctioned by IREDA for 0.80 MW and for Rs.706 lacs of Term Loan was sanctioned by Andhra Bank for 1,60 MW. Thereafter, the Company started production on 22 March 1995 with 12096 spindles. During period 2005-06, Company added 22208 spindles out of the 11040 spindles under Phase-I expansion by increasing the installed capacity to 24816 spindles. It added 16560 spindles out of the expansion for 22080 spindles. It added one precession winder and 5 nos TFOs in post spinning department in addition to Auto Coner Winders in FY 2006-07. It added 5760 spindles there by bringing the total spindles to 50256 in 2008-09. The Open End (OE) Plant was commissioned in FY 2009-10 with an initial capacity of 1248 rotors. In addition, the Company installed and commissioned 33 K.V dedicated feeder line from 132/ 33K.V Vengalayapalem sub-station. It started Ginning Division in March 2011 with 24 ginning machines. The third Hydro Electric Plant of 1.6 MW was commissioned on March 27, 2011. The civil work
Read More
The Kallam Textiles Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹5.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kallam Textiles Ltd is ₹30.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kallam Textiles Ltd is 0 and 1.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kallam Textiles Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kallam Textiles Ltd is ₹5.02 and ₹10.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kallam Textiles Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -2.91%, 3 Years at -30.90%, 1 Year at -26.13%, 6 Month at -24.81%, 3 Month at -17.23% and 1 Month at -6.64%.
