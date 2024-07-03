Kallam Textiles Ltd Summary

Kallam Textiles Limited (Formerly known as Kallam Spinning Mills Limited) incorporated on 18th February, 1992. The Company is a leading textile company engaged in the business of Manufacturing of Cotton Yarn, Dyed Yarn, Grey Fabric and Dyed Fabric. It is also engagedin generation of electricity through Hydel and solar energy. Kallams first two projects of 0.8 MW and 1.6 MW were commissioned in Jan02. This project was financed by IREDA under the Project Finance Scheme. A Term Loan of Rs.363 lacs was sanctioned by IREDA for 0.80 MW and for Rs.706 lacs of Term Loan was sanctioned by Andhra Bank for 1,60 MW. Thereafter, the Company started production on 22 March 1995 with 12096 spindles. During period 2005-06, Company added 22208 spindles out of the 11040 spindles under Phase-I expansion by increasing the installed capacity to 24816 spindles. It added 16560 spindles out of the expansion for 22080 spindles. It added one precession winder and 5 nos TFOs in post spinning department in addition to Auto Coner Winders in FY 2006-07. It added 5760 spindles there by bringing the total spindles to 50256 in 2008-09. The Open End (OE) Plant was commissioned in FY 2009-10 with an initial capacity of 1248 rotors. In addition, the Company installed and commissioned 33 K.V dedicated feeder line from 132/ 33K.V Vengalayapalem sub-station. It started Ginning Division in March 2011 with 24 ginning machines. The third Hydro Electric Plant of 1.6 MW was commissioned on March 27, 2011. The civil work for 250 Looms Project at Kunkupadu Vvillage, Prakasam district, Andhra Pradesh commenced in 2013. As on 31.03.2014 the Company had commenced trial runs on the 40 Looms, Direct Warping machine, and Sizing Machine. It commenced the Commercial Production of Dyeing unit on 23rd September, 2015. The name of the Company got changed from Kallam Spinning Mills Limited to Kallam Textiles Limited effective 09th April, 2018.