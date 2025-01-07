iifl-logo-icon 1
Kallam Textiles Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

5.73
(0.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:06:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Kallam Textiles Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

240.61

291.61

310.73

312.64

yoy growth (%)

-17.48

-6.15

-0.6

8.31

Raw materials

-151.48

-184.36

-171.6

-166.43

As % of sales

62.95

63.22

55.22

53.23

Employee costs

-14.2

-20.09

-20.98

-20.86

As % of sales

5.9

6.88

6.75

6.67

Other costs

-49.73

-66.11

-71.31

-69.33

As % of sales (Other Cost)

20.67

22.67

22.95

22.17

Operating profit

25.19

21.04

46.83

56.01

OPM

10.47

7.21

15.07

17.91

Depreciation

-15.24

-15.64

-15.68

-14.19

Interest expense

-24.96

-24.23

-20.59

-21.88

Other income

1.64

1.72

1.4

1.13

Profit before tax

-13.37

-17.11

11.95

21.06

Taxes

5.47

5.02

-5.3

-5.39

Tax rate

-40.96

-29.37

-44.33

-25.6

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-7.89

-12.08

6.65

15.67

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-7.89

-12.08

6.65

15.67

yoy growth (%)

-34.68

-281.67

-57.54

22.54

NPM

-3.28

-4.14

2.14

5.01

