Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
240.61
291.61
310.73
312.64
yoy growth (%)
-17.48
-6.15
-0.6
8.31
Raw materials
-151.48
-184.36
-171.6
-166.43
As % of sales
62.95
63.22
55.22
53.23
Employee costs
-14.2
-20.09
-20.98
-20.86
As % of sales
5.9
6.88
6.75
6.67
Other costs
-49.73
-66.11
-71.31
-69.33
As % of sales (Other Cost)
20.67
22.67
22.95
22.17
Operating profit
25.19
21.04
46.83
56.01
OPM
10.47
7.21
15.07
17.91
Depreciation
-15.24
-15.64
-15.68
-14.19
Interest expense
-24.96
-24.23
-20.59
-21.88
Other income
1.64
1.72
1.4
1.13
Profit before tax
-13.37
-17.11
11.95
21.06
Taxes
5.47
5.02
-5.3
-5.39
Tax rate
-40.96
-29.37
-44.33
-25.6
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-7.89
-12.08
6.65
15.67
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-7.89
-12.08
6.65
15.67
yoy growth (%)
-34.68
-281.67
-57.54
22.54
NPM
-3.28
-4.14
2.14
5.01
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.