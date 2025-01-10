Kallam Textiles Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.56
10.56
8.56
8.56
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
152.63
189.38
202.94
190.19
Net Worth
163.19
199.94
211.5
198.75
Minority Interest
Debt
316.64
305.63
309.64
350.5
Deferred Tax Liability Net
62.44
62.69
62.35
18.75
Total Liabilities
542.27
568.26
583.49
568
Fixed Assets
361.06
377.24
389.2
396.71
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.13
0.13
0.13
0.13
Deferred Tax Asset Net
67.3
48.39
38.01
0
Networking Capital
113
141.68
155.6
167.19
Inventories
84.74
125.25
116.89
102.62
Inventory Days
155.66
Sundry Debtors
17.22
21.76
23.37
19.19
Debtor Days
29.1
Other Current Assets
42.44
46.25
45.17
75.56
Sundry Creditors
-14.48
-24.9
-9.66
-9.82
Creditor Days
14.89
Other Current Liabilities
-16.92
-26.68
-20.17
-20.36
Cash
0.79
0.8
0.56
3.97
Total Assets
542.28
568.24
583.5
568
