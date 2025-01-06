Kallam Textiles Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-13.37
-17.11
11.95
21.06
Depreciation
-15.24
-15.64
-15.68
-14.19
Tax paid
5.47
5.02
-5.3
-5.39
Working capital
31.9
-16.23
19.59
7.98
Other operating items
Operating
8.75
-43.96
10.56
9.45
Capital expenditure
15.08
0.77
9.08
67.76
Free cash flow
23.83
-43.18
19.64
77.21
Equity raised
395.38
419.37
407.09
329.94
Investing
0.13
0
0
0
Financing
45.88
5.44
7.62
-7.93
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
465.23
381.64
434.35
399.23
