Kallam Textiles Ltd Cash Flow Statement

5.74
(-2.88%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Kallam Textiles FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-13.37

-17.11

11.95

21.06

Depreciation

-15.24

-15.64

-15.68

-14.19

Tax paid

5.47

5.02

-5.3

-5.39

Working capital

31.9

-16.23

19.59

7.98

Other operating items

Operating

8.75

-43.96

10.56

9.45

Capital expenditure

15.08

0.77

9.08

67.76

Free cash flow

23.83

-43.18

19.64

77.21

Equity raised

395.38

419.37

407.09

329.94

Investing

0.13

0

0

0

Financing

45.88

5.44

7.62

-7.93

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

465.23

381.64

434.35

399.23

