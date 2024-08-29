|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|29 Aug 2024
|3 Aug 2024
|Notice of AGM Pursuant to regulation 30 of the SEBI(LODR),2015,We are submitting the proceedings of the 32nd of AGM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.08.2024) Submission of voting results pursuant to regulation 44(3) of the SEBI(LODR),2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.08.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.