Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Kallam Textiles Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 Submission of Un-audited Financial Results for the 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Kallam Textiles Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 18 May 2024

Kallam Textiles Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the company will be held on Wednesday29th May 2024 at 11 A.M at Registered office of the company situated at Chowdavaram Guntur District- 522 019 Andhra Pradesh inter alia to consider the following business along with other items of Agenda; To consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 29.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024