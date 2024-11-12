|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|Kallam Textiles Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 Submission of Un-audited Financial Results for the 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|Kallam Textiles Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|18 May 2024
|Kallam Textiles Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the company will be held on Wednesday29th May 2024 at 11 A.M at Registered office of the company situated at Chowdavaram Guntur District- 522 019 Andhra Pradesh inter alia to consider the following business along with other items of Agenda; To consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 29.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|3 Feb 2024
|Kallam Textiles Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023. Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December,2023.Pursuant to Regulation 33 and 52 of the SEBI.(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)
