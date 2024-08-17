iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kalptaru Papers Ltd Company Summary

3.5
(1.45%)
Jan 7, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Kalptaru Papers Ltd Summary

Kalptaru Papers Limited manufactures and sells news print papers and kraft papers primarily in India. The company is based in Ahmedabad, India.The journey of the company started in the year 1994 when J K Gupta, the promoter of the company shifted his base to Ahmedabad by taking over a loss making Paper Mill and turned it around in a profit making venture within a short span of time.The company has not only a sound infrastructure setup, but also a superior quality assurance team. The stringent quality control procedures coupled with sophisticated equipments like QCS, deliver the best quality products at the most competitive price. Development is a continuous process at KALPTARU with constant feedback and suggestions from customers that are given a focused attention.Kalptaru Papers Ltd has two imported paper manufacturing machines. Paper machine No.2 was Installed in 1996 while the Paper machine No.1 was renovated in 2000.The company was one of the two industries selected for studies of cleaner production and waste management by the Ministry of Forest and Environment, Government of Gujarat. Also, the company was one of the five paper industries chosen for LCA (life cycle assessment) studies by CPPRI (Central Pulp & Paper Research Institute).

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.