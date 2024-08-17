SectorPaper
Open₹3.5
Prev. Close₹3.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹3.5
Day's Low₹3.5
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-68.5
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.56
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
4.47
4.47
4.47
4.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-35.09
-34.24
-33.73
-22.72
Net Worth
-30.62
-29.77
-29.26
-18.25
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0
0
0.23
36.22
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-99.34
-52.25
Raw materials
0
0
-0.62
-27.8
As % of sales
0
0
263.9
76.75
Employee costs
-0.14
-0.1
-0.06
-1.83
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-3.8
-7.4
-8.61
-11.62
Depreciation
-2.95
-3.03
-3.89
-2.61
Tax paid
0
4.8
1.85
2.96
Working capital
9.13
-2.98
-12.12
-5.51
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
-99.34
-52.25
Op profit growth
-1.44
-57.8
-66.72
-187.29
EBIT growth
-7.98
-26.68
-30.05
-371.57
Net profit growth
297.93
-61.51
-23.81
712.45
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd
ABREL
2,386.4
|78.04
|26,655.06
|14.29
|0.21
|916.39
|401.54
JK Paper Ltd
JKPAPER
423.05
|10.79
|7,166.57
|120.95
|2.01
|1,423.64
|277.4
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd
WSTCSTPAPR
562.75
|10.77
|3,716.96
|91.98
|1.42
|609.36
|398.05
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd
SESHAPAPER
304.95
|10.57
|1,923.26
|24.78
|1.57
|398.4
|299.47
Andhra Paper Ltd
ANDHRAPAP
95.25
|9.95
|1,894.05
|41.72
|2.1
|432.28
|97.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Jaikishan B Gupta
Managing Director
Naveen Gupta
Independent Director
Ramesh Chand
Independent Director
Sudha Gupta
Independent Director
Ram Bilas
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Kalptaru Papers Limited manufactures and sells news print papers and kraft papers primarily in India. The company is based in Ahmedabad, India.The journey of the company started in the year 1994 when J K Gupta, the promoter of the company shifted his base to Ahmedabad by taking over a loss making Paper Mill and turned it around in a profit making venture within a short span of time.The company has not only a sound infrastructure setup, but also a superior quality assurance team. The stringent quality control procedures coupled with sophisticated equipments like QCS, deliver the best quality products at the most competitive price. Development is a continuous process at KALPTARU with constant feedback and suggestions from customers that are given a focused attention.Kalptaru Papers Ltd has two imported paper manufacturing machines. Paper machine No.2 was Installed in 1996 while the Paper machine No.1 was renovated in 2000.The company was one of the two industries selected for studies of cleaner production and waste management by the Ministry of Forest and Environment, Government of Gujarat. Also, the company was one of the five paper industries chosen for LCA (life cycle assessment) studies by CPPRI (Central Pulp & Paper Research Institute).
