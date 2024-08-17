Summary

Kalptaru Papers Limited manufactures and sells news print papers and kraft papers primarily in India. The company is based in Ahmedabad, India.The journey of the company started in the year 1994 when J K Gupta, the promoter of the company shifted his base to Ahmedabad by taking over a loss making Paper Mill and turned it around in a profit making venture within a short span of time.The company has not only a sound infrastructure setup, but also a superior quality assurance team. The stringent quality control procedures coupled with sophisticated equipments like QCS, deliver the best quality products at the most competitive price. Development is a continuous process at KALPTARU with constant feedback and suggestions from customers that are given a focused attention.Kalptaru Papers Ltd has two imported paper manufacturing machines. Paper machine No.2 was Installed in 1996 while the Paper machine No.1 was renovated in 2000.The company was one of the two industries selected for studies of cleaner production and waste management by the Ministry of Forest and Environment, Government of Gujarat. Also, the company was one of the five paper industries chosen for LCA (life cycle assessment) studies by CPPRI (Central Pulp & Paper Research Institute).

