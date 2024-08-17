iifl-logo-icon 1
Kalptaru Papers Ltd Share Price

3.5
(1.45%)
Jan 7, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Kalptaru Papers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Paper

Open

3.5

Prev. Close

3.45

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

3.5

Day's Low

3.5

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-68.5

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.56

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Kalptaru Papers Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Kalptaru Papers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Kalptaru Papers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:25 AM
Mar-2015Dec-2014Sep-2014Jun-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.08%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.08%

Non-Promoter- 39.91%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 39.91%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kalptaru Papers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Equity Capital

4.47

4.47

4.47

4.47

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-35.09

-34.24

-33.73

-22.72

Net Worth

-30.62

-29.77

-29.26

-18.25

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0

0

0.23

36.22

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-99.34

-52.25

Raw materials

0

0

-0.62

-27.8

As % of sales

0

0

263.9

76.75

Employee costs

-0.14

-0.1

-0.06

-1.83

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-3.8

-7.4

-8.61

-11.62

Depreciation

-2.95

-3.03

-3.89

-2.61

Tax paid

0

4.8

1.85

2.96

Working capital

9.13

-2.98

-12.12

-5.51

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

-99.34

-52.25

Op profit growth

-1.44

-57.8

-66.72

-187.29

EBIT growth

-7.98

-26.68

-30.05

-371.57

Net profit growth

297.93

-61.51

-23.81

712.45

No Record Found

Kalptaru Papers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd

ABREL

2,386.4

78.0426,655.0614.290.21916.39401.54

JK Paper Ltd

JKPAPER

423.05

10.797,166.57120.952.011,423.64277.4

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd

WSTCSTPAPR

562.75

10.773,716.9691.981.42609.36398.05

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd

SESHAPAPER

304.95

10.571,923.2624.781.57398.4299.47

Andhra Paper Ltd

ANDHRAPAP

95.25

9.951,894.0541.722.1432.2897.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kalptaru Papers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Jaikishan B Gupta

Managing Director

Naveen Gupta

Independent Director

Ramesh Chand

Independent Director

Sudha Gupta

Independent Director

Ram Bilas

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kalptaru Papers Ltd

Summary

Kalptaru Papers Limited manufactures and sells news print papers and kraft papers primarily in India. The company is based in Ahmedabad, India.The journey of the company started in the year 1994 when J K Gupta, the promoter of the company shifted his base to Ahmedabad by taking over a loss making Paper Mill and turned it around in a profit making venture within a short span of time.The company has not only a sound infrastructure setup, but also a superior quality assurance team. The stringent quality control procedures coupled with sophisticated equipments like QCS, deliver the best quality products at the most competitive price. Development is a continuous process at KALPTARU with constant feedback and suggestions from customers that are given a focused attention.Kalptaru Papers Ltd has two imported paper manufacturing machines. Paper machine No.2 was Installed in 1996 while the Paper machine No.1 was renovated in 2000.The company was one of the two industries selected for studies of cleaner production and waste management by the Ministry of Forest and Environment, Government of Gujarat. Also, the company was one of the five paper industries chosen for LCA (life cycle assessment) studies by CPPRI (Central Pulp & Paper Research Institute).
