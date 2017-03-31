To,

The Members,

Kalptaru Papers Limited, Ahmedabad.

Your directors are presenting herewith their 29th Annual Report together with the Audited Statements of Accounts for the period ended on 31st March, 2017.

PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS:

(Rs. in Lac)

Particulars Current year Ended on 31/03/2017 Previous year Ended on 31/03/2016 Revenue from Operations NIL NIL Other Income 31.74 12.10 Profit/Loss before exceptional & extraordinary items & tax (380.40) (740.56) Exceptional Items (646.05) Extraordinary Items (9.16) Profit /Loss before Tax (1035.61) (740.56) Current Tax __ Deferred Tax __ (480.31) P/L from the period from continuing Operations (1035.61) (260.25) P/L from the period from discontinuing Operations P/L for the period (1035.61) (260.25)

DIVIDEND:

Due to loss incurred during the year under review, your directors do not recommend any dividend for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2017.

RESERVES

Due to loss incurred during the year under review, your directors do not transfer any amount to Reserves for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2017.

TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND TO INVESTOR EDUCTION AND PROTECTION FUND

In terms of Section 125 of the Companies Act, 2013, there is no unclaimed or unpaid Dividend is due for remittance to the Invest or Education and Protection Fund established by the Central Government.

BUSINESS PERFORMANCE & PROSPECTS

During the year under review,the company has NIL turnover, which is same as previous year and the operation for the year under review has resulted into net loss of Rs. 1035.61 Lac in compared to previous years loss of Rs. 260.25 Lac.

PUBLIC DEPOSITS

The Company has neither accepted nor renewed any deposits during the year under review. The Company will repay earlier accepted deposits according to the terms of Deposits.

BRIEF DESCRIPTION OF THE COMPANYS WORKING DURING THE YEAR/STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIR

The company is operating in only one segment i.e.paper. However, there was not any production during the year under consideration. As the Company was closed, the main activity was to try for arranging the funds and restart the Company as far as possible.

DETAILS IN RESPECT OF ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Your Company has a comprehensive system of internal controls to safeguard the Companys assets against loss from unauthorized use and ensure proper authorization of financial transactions. The Company has an exhaustive budgetary control system to monitor all expenditures against approved budgets on an ongoing basis. The Company maintains a system of internal controls designed to provide assurance regarding the effectiveness and efficiency of operations, the reliability of financial controls and compliance with applicable laws and regulations as applicable in the various jurisdictions in which the Company operates.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CERTIFICATE

The compliance with the Corporate Governance provisions as specified in the Regulations 17 to 27 and clauses (b) to (i) of sub regulation (2) of Regulation 46 and Paras C, D and E of Schedule V of SEBI (Listing Regulations), 2015, are not applicable to the companies having Paid up Share Capital not exceeding Rs.10 Crores and Net Worth not exceeding Rs.25 Crore, as on the last day of previous year. According to these regulations your company is not mandatorily required to comply with the provisions of these regulations, for the time being as the Paid up Share Capital of the company is not exceeding Rs.10 Crores and the Net Worth is not exceeding Rs.25 Crores, as on the last day of the previous year, however, the company has made all possible efforts to comply with the provisions of these regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, during the year under review. In terms of Regulation 34 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, a certificate from Auditors of the Company on compliance of conditions of Corporate Governance is annexed to the Annual Report. A report on Corporate Governance as provided in Regulation 34 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 is included in the Annual Report.

MANAGEMENTS DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:

Management Discussion and Analysis Report is set out in a separate section included in this Annual Report and forms part of this Report.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENT IF ANY AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR TO WHICH THIS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT :

The following material changes and commitment occurred during the year under review affecting the financial position of the Company.

The company was exclusively listed on Delhi Stock Exchange Limited (DSE), de-recognized and non-operational Stock Exchange, which has now moved to the Dissemination Board (DB) vide Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE) Notice dated 09th July, 2015. The Equity Shares of the company was admitted to Trade Category on the BSE bearing Script Name: KALPAPER and having Script Code No.590036.BSE vide its Notice No.20150106-34 dated 06/01/2015 have discontinued the trading on account of derecognization of Regional Stock Exchange i.e. DSE vide SEBI Order dated 19/11/2014.

The company has made an application on 27.03.2017 to BSE Limited of ELC, seeking removal of name from Dissemination Board of BSE due to Nil or Negative Valuation in the company as per SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/MRD/DSA/CIR/P/2016/110 dated October 10, 2016. The company has made an application on 27.03.2017 to BSE Limited of ELC, seeking removal of name from Dissemination Board of BSE due to Nil or Negative Valuation in the company as per SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/MRD/DSA/CIR/P/2016/110 dated October 10, 2016.

All IOB loan Account are NPA Account and IOB had sold all NPA loan account to M/s. Invent Assets Securitisation and Reconstruction Pvt. Ltd. on 31.03.2017 vide letter dtd. 19.05.2017.

The Company has also defaulted in repayment of loans amounting Rs.2,92,02,267/- as per Ledger balance of Axis Bank. Bank has also issued notice under Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security lnterest Act, 2002 vide letter dated 01.09.2016.

The Company has defaulted in the payment of principal outstanding of Rs.3,23,79,525.00 of Religare Finvest limited vide letter dated 07.04.2017. Religare Finvest Limited has also issued notice under Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security lnterest Act, 2002 vide letter dated 15.02.2017.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR) :

(Criteria prescribed under section 135 is not attracted)

Every Company is required to constitute / formulate CSR Committee if it gets attracted in one of the criteria prescribed in Section 135. According to Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, Every Company having Net Worth of Rs.500 Crore or More, or Turnover of Rs.100 Crore or more, or Net Profit of Rs.5 crore or more during any financial year shall constitute a Corporate Social Responsibility Committee and should undertake Corporate Social Responsibility as prescribed in Schedule VII. None of the above criteria was applicable to the company for the financial year 2016-2017 and hence the company was not required to constitute CSR Committee.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The information pertaining to conservation of energy, technology absorption, Foreign exchange Earnings and outgo as required under Section 134 (3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is furnished in"Annexure-A" and is attached to this report.

STATEMENT CONCERNING DEVELOPMENT AND IMPLEMENTATION OF RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY OF THE COMPANY

Pursuant to section 134(3)(n) of the Companies Act, the company has framed Risk Management Policy. The detailed policy as adopted is available on the website of the company.The risk management includes identifying types of risks and its assessment, risk handling and monitoring and reporting. At present the company has not identified any element of risk which may threaten the existence of the company.

DETAILS OF POLICY DEVELOPED AND IMPLEMENTED BY THE COMPANY ON ITS CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY INITIATIVES

The Company has not developed and implemented any Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives as the said provisions are not applicable.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS MADE UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

There were no loans, guarantees or investments made by the Company under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year under review and hence the said provision is not applicable.

PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS MADE WITH RELATED PARTIES

There was no contract or arrangements made with related parties as defined under Section188 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year under review.

EXPLANATION OR COMMENTS ON QUALIFICATIONS, RESERVATIONS OR ADVERSE REMARKS OR DISCLAIMERS MADE BY THEAUDITORS AND THE PRACTICING COMPANY SECRETARY IN THEIR REPORTS AUDITORS REPORT:

The explanation on qualification (s) / observation(s) in the Auditors Report:

Point 1. Note No. 33(3) to the Auditors Report: Depreciation on fixed assets has been provided on straight-line basis at useful life assumed by management. Explanation 1 Explanation to Note No. 33(3) to the Auditors Report : Majority of Machineries are old and obsolete and hence it were not feasible to identified the useful life under Schedule II (Part C) of the Companies Act, 2013 & hence Management has assumed the useful life accordingly.

Secretarial Auditor:

The Board has considered the recommendation of Audit Committee regarding appointment and necessity of Secretarial Audit Report as mandate for every listed company in Section 204 of the Act, and has appointed M/s.Ashok P. Pathak & Co.,Company Secretaries, Ahmedabad as Secretarial Auditor for the financial year 2017 -2018.

Secretarial Audit Report:

The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year 2016-2017 is annexed herein and forming part of the Board Report "ANNEXURE- B". The explanation on comments / observation(s) in the Secretarial Audit Report:

Point 1. The company have not appointed a Company Secretary as part of Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) according to the requirements of Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 during the period from 01.04.2016 to 14.10.2016 and 18.01.2017 to 31.03.2017. Explanation1.: The company has a small capital base medium size company.The company is running in a loss during the year on account of closure of its unit, and hence it was difficult for the company to find qualified company secretary in full time willing to work. However the company has appointed full time company secretary w.e.f. 15.06.2017. Point 2. The functional website of the company has not been timely updated.

Explanation 2 :

The Board of Directors hereby ensure to keep the functional website of the company being timely updated according to the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Point 3. As at 31.03.2017 the company has shown an advance against materials and finished goods from two parties for a period exceeding three hundred and sixty five days from the date of acceptance of such advances, and an advance received in connecti on with consideration for immovable property and such advance is not adjusted against such property in accordance with the terms of agreement or arrangement. Explanation 3 : Due to financial crisis consequent to closure of the factory unit the company is unable to repay the advances received against material, finished goods and immovable property. The Board assure to repay this advances at the earliest.

COMPANYS POLICY RELATING TO DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT, PAYMENT OF REMUNERATION AND DISCHARGE OF THEIR DUTIES

The Companys Policy relating to appointment of Directors, payment of Managerial remuneration, Directors qualifications, positive attributes, independence of Directors and other related matters as provided under Section 178(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 is furnished below:

Appointment criteria and qualifications for Directors

The Committee shall identify and ascertain the integrity, qualification, expertise and experience of the person for appointment as Director, KMP or at Senior Management level and recommend to the Board his / her appointment.. b) A person should possess adequate qualification, expertise and experience for the position he / she is considered for appointm ent. The Committee has discretion to decide whether qualification, expertise and experience possessed by a person is sufficient / satisfactory for the concernedposition. c) The Company shall not appoint or continue the employment of any person as Whole-timeDirector who has attained the age of seventy years. Provided that the term of the person holding this position may be extended beyond the age of seventy years with the approval of shareholders by passing as special resolution based on the explanatory statement annexed to the notice for such motion indicating the justification for extension of appointment beyond seventy years.

• Remuneration to Whole-time / Executive / Managing Director, KMP and Senior Management Personnel: a) Fixedpay

The Whole-time Director/ KMP and Senior Management Personnel shall be eligible for a monthly remuneration as may be approved by the Board on the recommendation of the Committee.The breakup of the payscale and quantum perquisites including employers contribution to P .F, pension scheme,medical expenses,club fees etc.shall be decided and approved by the Board/ the Person authorized by the Board on the recommendation of the Committee and approved by the shareholders and Central Government wherever required. b) Minimum Remuneration: If, in any financial year,the Company has no profits or its profits are inadequate, the Company shall pay remuneration to its Whole-time Director/ Managing Director in accordance with the provisions of Schedule V of the Act and if it is not able to comply with such provisions, with the previous approval of the Central Government. c) Provisions for excess remuneration: If any Whole-time Director draws or receives, directly or indirectly by way of remuneration any such sums in excess of the limits prescribed under the Act or without the prior sanction of the Central Government, where required, he/she shall such sums to the Company and until such sum is refunded, hold it in trust for the Company. The Company shall not waive recovery of such sum refundable to it unless permitted by the Central Government.

• Remuneration to Non- Executive / Independent Director: a) Remuneration /Commission:

The remuneration / commission shall be fixed as per the slabs and conditions mentioned in the articles of association of the Company and the Act. b) Sitting Fees: The Non Executive / Independent Director may receive remuneration by way of fees for attending meetings of Board or Committee thereof. Provided that the amount of such fees shall not exceed Rs.One Lac per meeting of the Board or Committee or such amount as may be prescribed by the Central Government from time to time. c) Commission: Commission may be paid within the monetary limit approved by shareholders, subject to the limit not exceeding 1% of the profits of the Company computed as per the applicable provisions of the Act. d) Stock Options: An Independent Director shall not be entitled to any stock option of the Company.

ANNUAL RETURN

The extracts of Annual Return pursuant to the provisions of Section 92 read with Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and administration) Rules, 2014 is furnished in "ANNEXURE- C" and is attached to this Report.

NUMBER OF BOARD MEETINGS CONDUCTED DURING THE YEAR UNDER REVIEW

The Company had 7 (Seven) Board meetings during the financial year under review. The details of which are given in the Corporate Governance Report. The intervening gap between the Meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

In accordance with the provisions of Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 the Board hereby submit its responsibility Statement that:- a) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed alongwith proper explanation relating to material departures; b) The directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the company for that period; c) the directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; d) the directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;and e) the directors, in the case of a listed company, had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively. Note: Internal financial control means the policies and procedures adopted by the Company for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors,the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial information. 9 f) the directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

The Company does not have any Subsidiary, Joint venture or Associate Company.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

The ratio of remuneration of each director to the median employees remuneration are not feasible as the unit / manufacturing operation of the company is closed since 2013. None of the Director other than Managing Director draw the remuner ation during the year under review. There was no employee drawing salary in excess of limits described under Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Appointment & Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules 2014.

DIRECTORS

Mr. Naveen Gupta, Director retire at this Annual General Meeting and being eligible offer himself for re - election. The Board of Directors recommended his re- appointment at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.

DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Independent Directors have submitted their disclosures to the Board that they fulfill all the requirements as stipulated in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 so as to qualify themselves to be appointed as Independent Directors under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the relevant rules.

FORMAL ANNUAL BOARD EVALUATION

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 17 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations,2015,the Board has carried out an evaluation of its own performance and the Directors individually. A process of evaluation was followed by the Board for its own performance and that of its Committees and individual Directors. A familiarization programme was conducted for Independent Directors to familiarize them with the Company, their roles, rights, responsibilities in the Company, nature of the industry in which the Company operates, business model of the Company and related matters and the said was updated on website of the Company www.kalptaru.co.in

STATUTORY AUDITORS

M/s. V D Aggarwal & Co., Chartered Accountants (ICAI Registration No. 008332N), Delhi were appointed as Statutory Auditors for a period of 1 (one) year in the Annual General Meeting held on 28/09/2016. The board of Directors in their meeting dated 29/05/2016, have recommended the appointment of M/s Manoj Garg and Associates as the auditors of the company, from the conclusion of ensuing Annual General Meeting to the conclusion of sixth annual gener al meeting to be held after his appointment subject to the ratification in each annual general meeting. The company has received the written consent of the auditors for its appointment, certificate under Section 139(1) read with Section 141 of the Companies Act, 2013 to the effect that their appointment, if made will be in accordance to the specified limit.

DISCLOSURE OF COMPOSITION OF AUDIT COMMITTEE AND PROVIDING VIGIL MECHANISM

The Audit Committee consists of the following members: a) Shri Shivratan Jivaram Sharma- Chairman (upto 01.04.2016) b) Shri Ramesh Chand -Member c) Smt. Sudha Gupta- Member d) Shri Ram Bilas- Member

The company has reconstituted the Audit Committee in its meeting held on 30.05.2016 by way of inducting Shri Ram Bilas, Independent Director as member of the committee in place of Shri Shivratan Jivaram Sharma, Independent Director resigned w.e.f. 01.04.2016. Shri Ramesh Chand is the Chairman of the Audit committee w.e.f.30.05.2016. The above composition of the Audit Committee consists of all independent Directors. The Company has established a vigil mechanism and overseas through the committee, the genuine concerns expressed by the employees and other Directors. The Company has also provided adequate safeguards against victimization of employees and Directors who express their concerns .The Company has also provided direct access to the chairman of the Audit Committee on reporting issues concerning the interests of Company’s employees and the Company.

RE-CONSTITUTION OF NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE (NRC) :

The Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on 30th May, 2016 has re-constituted an Nomination and Remuneration Committee comprising three Independent Non-Executive Directors viz. Mr. Ramesh Chand - Chairman, Mr. Ram Bilas and Mrs. Sudha Gupta as Mr. Shivratan Sharma has resigned from the post of Director w.e.f. 01/04/2016 and Mr. Ram Bilas appointed as Additional Independent Director w.e.f. 30/05/2016. Committee welcomes Mr. Ram Bilas as a member and appreciated the services rendered by Mr. Shivratan Sharma.

RE-CONSTITUTION OF STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE:

The Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on 30th May, 2016 has re-constituted an Stakeholders Relationship Committee comprising three Directors viz. Mr.Ramesh Chand-Chairman, Mr.Jai Kishan Gupta and Mr. Naveen Gupta as Mr. Shivratan Sharma has resigned from the post of Director w.e.f. 01/04/2016 and Mr. Ramesh Chand were subsequently appointed as Chairman of the Committee.

DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARRASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013.

The Company has in place an Anti Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013. The company has constituted Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) vide its Board Meeting held on 11th February, 2015 under the chairmanship of Shri Naveen Gupta, Managing Director to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. Shri Jai Kishan Gupta and Smt. Sudha Gupta are the other members of the committee. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this policy. The following is a summary of sexual harassment complaints received and disposed off during the year.

• No. of complaints received. -NIL

• No. of complaints disposed off - Not Applicable.

GENERAL

The Honble Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT)-1, Ahmedabad vide its Order dtd.12.01.2017 has appointed the court commissioner for carrying out inventory of mortgage property.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Your Directors place on record their sincere thanks to bankers, business associates, consultants, and various Government Authorities for their continued support extended to your Companies activities during the year under review. Your Directors also acknowledge gratefully the shareholders for their support and confidence reposed on your Company.