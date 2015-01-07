Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0
0
0.23
36.22
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-99.34
-52.25
Raw materials
0
0
-0.62
-27.8
As % of sales
0
0
263.9
76.75
Employee costs
-0.14
-0.1
-0.06
-1.83
As % of sales
0
0
26.2
5.07
Other costs
-0.46
-0.5
-1
-10.96
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
421.56
30.27
Operating profit
-0.6
-0.61
-1.45
-4.38
OPM
0
0
-611.66
-12.1
Depreciation
-2.95
-3.03
-3.89
-2.61
Interest expense
-0.55
-3.87
-3.79
-4.74
Other income
0.31
0.12
0.54
0.11
Profit before tax
-3.8
-7.4
-8.61
-11.62
Taxes
0
4.8
1.85
2.96
Tax rate
0
-64.85
-21.49
-25.49
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-3.8
-2.6
-6.76
-8.66
Exceptional items
-6.55
0
0
-0.21
Net profit
-10.35
-2.6
-6.76
-8.87
yoy growth (%)
297.93
-61.51
-23.81
712.45
NPM
0
0
-2,834.61
-24.49
