Kalptaru Papers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.5
(1.45%)
Jan 7, 2015|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Kalptaru Papers Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0

0

0.23

36.22

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-99.34

-52.25

Raw materials

0

0

-0.62

-27.8

As % of sales

0

0

263.9

76.75

Employee costs

-0.14

-0.1

-0.06

-1.83

As % of sales

0

0

26.2

5.07

Other costs

-0.46

-0.5

-1

-10.96

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

421.56

30.27

Operating profit

-0.6

-0.61

-1.45

-4.38

OPM

0

0

-611.66

-12.1

Depreciation

-2.95

-3.03

-3.89

-2.61

Interest expense

-0.55

-3.87

-3.79

-4.74

Other income

0.31

0.12

0.54

0.11

Profit before tax

-3.8

-7.4

-8.61

-11.62

Taxes

0

4.8

1.85

2.96

Tax rate

0

-64.85

-21.49

-25.49

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-3.8

-2.6

-6.76

-8.66

Exceptional items

-6.55

0

0

-0.21

Net profit

-10.35

-2.6

-6.76

-8.87

yoy growth (%)

297.93

-61.51

-23.81

712.45

NPM

0

0

-2,834.61

-24.49

