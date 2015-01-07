iifl-logo-icon 1
Kalptaru Papers Ltd Balance Sheet

3.5
(1.45%)
Jan 7, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Equity Capital

4.47

4.47

4.47

4.47

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-35.09

-34.24

-33.73

-22.72

Net Worth

-30.62

-29.77

-29.26

-18.25

Minority Interest

Debt

31.23

30.54

31.04

50.73

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

0.6

0.76

1.78

32.48

Fixed Assets

4.99

5.52

7.68

32.08

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-4.76

-5.11

-6.28

0.08

Inventories

0.47

0.47

0.47

1.92

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.89

0.76

0.69

1.21

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

1.08

2.35

2.57

2.21

Sundry Creditors

-1.54

-1.91

-2.32

-3.4

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-5.66

-6.78

-7.69

-1.86

Cash

0.38

0.36

0.38

0.33

Total Assets

0.61

0.76

1.78

32.49

