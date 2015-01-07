Kalptaru Papers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
4.47
4.47
4.47
4.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-35.09
-34.24
-33.73
-22.72
Net Worth
-30.62
-29.77
-29.26
-18.25
Minority Interest
Debt
31.23
30.54
31.04
50.73
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.6
0.76
1.78
32.48
Fixed Assets
4.99
5.52
7.68
32.08
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-4.76
-5.11
-6.28
0.08
Inventories
0.47
0.47
0.47
1.92
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.89
0.76
0.69
1.21
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
1.08
2.35
2.57
2.21
Sundry Creditors
-1.54
-1.91
-2.32
-3.4
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-5.66
-6.78
-7.69
-1.86
Cash
0.38
0.36
0.38
0.33
Total Assets
0.61
0.76
1.78
32.49
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.