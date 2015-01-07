iifl-logo-icon 1
Kalptaru Papers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3.5
(1.45%)
Jan 7, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-3.8

-7.4

-8.61

-11.62

Depreciation

-2.95

-3.03

-3.89

-2.61

Tax paid

0

4.8

1.85

2.96

Working capital

9.13

-2.98

-12.12

-5.51

Other operating items

Operating

2.36

-8.61

-22.77

-16.78

Capital expenditure

-0.53

-0.12

0

-0.89

Free cash flow

1.83

-8.73

-22.77

-17.67

Equity raised

-24.72

-19.51

-5.99

11.75

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

50.25

41.43

39.78

37.3

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

27.36

13.17

11

31.37

