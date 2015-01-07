Kalptaru Papers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-3.8
-7.4
-8.61
-11.62
Depreciation
-2.95
-3.03
-3.89
-2.61
Tax paid
0
4.8
1.85
2.96
Working capital
9.13
-2.98
-12.12
-5.51
Other operating items
Operating
2.36
-8.61
-22.77
-16.78
Capital expenditure
-0.53
-0.12
0
-0.89
Free cash flow
1.83
-8.73
-22.77
-17.67
Equity raised
-24.72
-19.51
-5.99
11.75
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
50.25
41.43
39.78
37.3
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
27.36
13.17
11
31.37
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.