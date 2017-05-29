TO THE MEMBERS OF

KALPTARU PAPERS LIMITED.

Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of KALPTARU PAPERS LIMITED ("the company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at

31 March 2017, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of internal financial control, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial st atements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on our judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, we considers internal financial control relevant to the Company’s preparation of the financial statements that give true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by Company’s Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial stat ements, give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India; a) In the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2017; b) In the case of the Statement of Profit and Loss, of the profit for the year ended on that date; and c) In the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure-A a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the order to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books (and proper returns adequate for the purposes of our audit have been received from the branches which is also audited by us).

c) the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.[and the returns received from the branches which are prepared by us] d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31 March, 2017, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March, 2017, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B"; and

g) With respect to the other matters included in the Auditor’s Report and to our best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements Refer Note 33 to the financial statements. ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses. iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection F und by the Company.

For V. D. AGGARWAL AND CO. Chartered Accountants CA ABHIJAI AGGARWAL Place: AHMEDABAD Date: 29/05/2017

ANNEXURE-A TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in our report to the members of KALPTARU PAPERS LIMITED for the year ended 31st March, 2017.

On the basis of the information and explanation given to us during the course of our audit, we report that:

1. (a) As informed to us, The company is in process of updating of proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of its fixed assets.

(b) As explained to us, fixed assets have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals; no material discrepancies were noticed on suchverification.

(c) The title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of thecompany.

2. (a) As explained to us, inventories have been physically verified during the year by the management at reasonableintervals.

(b) In our opinion and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company is generally maintaining proper records of its inventories. No material discrepancy was noticed on physical verification of stocks by the management as compared to book records.

3. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the Companyhasnotgrantedanyloans,securedorunsecured,tocompanies,firmsorotherpartieslistedintheregistermaintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act. Thus sub clauses (a) & (b) are not applicable to thecompany.

4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and I86 of the Companies Act, 2013 In respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security.

5. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us company hasn’t accepted any deposits, from the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and as per the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the CompaniesAct

6. As per information & explanation given by the management, maintenance of cost records has been prescribed by the Central Government under clause(d)of sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act and we are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained.

7. (a) According to the records of the company, undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Investor Education and Protection Fund, Employees’ State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales-tax, Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, cess to the extent applicable and any other statutory dues have generally been regularlydeposited with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us there were following outstanding statutory dues as on 31st of March, 2017 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

Sr.No. Name of Statute Nature of Due Amount (Rs.) 1 Bonus Act, 1965 Bonus Payable 6,07,075.00

According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no dues of income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax outstanding on account of any dispute.

(b) Sr.No. Name of Statute Nature of Due Amount (Rs.) 1 Gujarat VAT Act FY 2012-13 9,612.00 2 Gujarat VAT Act FY 2011-12 663,363.00

8. Based on our audit procedures and on the information and explanations given by the management, we are of the opinion that, th e Company has defaulted in repayment of dues to a Indian Overseas Bank so all accounts of company in Indian Overseas Bank has been converted to Non-Performing Assets during financial year FY 2013-14 and all NPA loan accounts were sold by IOB to M/s Invent Assets Securitisation& Reconstruction private limited on 31.03.2017 vide letter dated 19.05.2017. The Company has defaulted in repayment of loans amounting Rs. 2,92,02,267/- as per Ledger balance of Axis Bank. Bank has also issued notice under Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002 vide letter dated 01.09.2016. The Company has defaulted in the payment of principal outstanding of Rs.3,23,79,525.00 of Religare Finvest limited vide letter dated 07.04.2017. ReligareFinvest limited has also issued notice under Securitisation and Reconstruction of Fin ancial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002 vide letter dated 15.02.2017.

9. Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer including debt instruments and term Loans in financial year 2016-2017. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (ix) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon

10. Based on the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given to us, we report that no fraud on or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of such case by the management.

11. Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the managerial remuneration has been paid or provided in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 r ead with Schedule V to the Companies Act;

12. In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 4 (xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

13. In our opinion, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xiv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

15. Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

16. In our opinion, the company is not required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xvi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

For V. D. AGGARWAL AND CO. Chartered Accountants CA ABHIJAI AGGARWAL Place: AHMEDABAD Date: 29/05/2017

ANNEXURE - B TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143

of the Companies Act, 2013 (gthe Acth)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of KALPTARU PAPERS LIMITED. ("The Company") as of 31st March 2017 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company’s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of

India (‘ICAI’). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial c ontrols that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company’s p olicies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completen ess of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the

"Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal

Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the

Company’s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regardi ng the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the trans actions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporti ng and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2017, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.