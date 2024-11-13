Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Kalyan Capitals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Wednesday, November 13th, 2024, for approving the Financial Results for quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Kalyan Capitals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30th 2024 and 2. other business agendas. Board Meeting Outcome held on August 12, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 21 May 2024

Kalyan Capitals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial year ended March 31st 2024. Please Find attached herewith Outcome of Board Meeting held today, Wednesday May 29, 2024. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31st, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024