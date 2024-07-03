iifl-logo-icon 1
Kalyan Capitals Ltd Share Price

13.25
(-3.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open14.49
  • Day's High14.49
  • 52 Wk High27.9
  • Prev. Close13.8
  • Day's Low13.2
  • 52 Wk Low 11.89
  • Turnover (lac)5.85
  • P/E76.67
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value6.15
  • EPS0.18
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)69.58
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Kalyan Capitals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

14.49

Prev. Close

13.8

Turnover(Lac.)

5.85

Day's High

14.49

Day's Low

13.2

52 Week's High

27.9

52 Week's Low

11.89

Book Value

6.15

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

69.58

P/E

76.67

EPS

0.18

Divi. Yield

0

Kalyan Capitals Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Kalyan Capitals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Kalyan Capitals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:46 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.59%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.59%

Non-Promoter- 32.40%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 32.40%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kalyan Capitals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.5

10.5

8.5

8.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

21.14

19.77

12.47

12.06

Net Worth

31.64

30.27

20.97

20.56

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-3.58

0.11

0.14

0.06

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

31.7

19.85

9.69

4.07

4.33

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

31.7

19.85

9.69

4.07

4.33

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.59

0.25

0.04

0.06

0.91

Kalyan Capitals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kalyan Capitals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Rajesh Gupta

Addtnl Non-Executive Director

Prachi Gupta

Director

Yash Pal Gupta

Company Secretary

Kesha Ankit Choksi

Addtnl Independent Director

Sanjeev Kumar

Additional Director

Girish Chadha

Additional Director

Sunil Kumar Malik

Additional Director.

Rabindra Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kalyan Capitals Ltd

Summary

Kalyan Capitals Limited (Formerly known Akashdeep Metal Industries Limited) was incorporated on December 12, 1983. The name of the Company was changed Akashdeep Metal Industries Limited to Kalyan Capitals Limited on April 25th, 2023. The Company engaged in the business of investment in securities and providing loans and advances. The Company is a registered NBFC with RBI. Since the asset size of the Company is not more than Rs. 500 Crore, it is presently Non Systemically Important Non Deposit taking NBFC. Mr. Rajesh Gupta and his PACs had proposed for Change in Control and to act as Promoter and Promoter Group of the Company through Letter of Offer dated February 22, 2018. However, the final report for Change in Control was filled by Manager to Offer on 2nd April 2018. Hence from F.Y 2018-19 onwards, Mr. Rajesh Gupta and his PACs categorized as Promoter and Promoter Group.In 2018, M/s. Anmol Financial Services Limited became wholly owned subsidiary of the Company w.e.f 27th February 2018.In 2020-21, the Company sold 10,84,071 Equity shares held in its wholly-owned subsidiary company i.e., Anmol Financial Services Limited (AFSL) constituting 18.69% of AFSL to the promoters/promoter group of the Company. Consequently, AFSL ceased to be the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.
Company FAQs

What is the Kalyan Capitals Ltd share price today?

The Kalyan Capitals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹13.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kalyan Capitals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kalyan Capitals Ltd is ₹69.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kalyan Capitals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kalyan Capitals Ltd is 76.67 and 2.24 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kalyan Capitals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kalyan Capitals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kalyan Capitals Ltd is ₹11.89 and ₹27.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kalyan Capitals Ltd?

Kalyan Capitals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.87%, 3 Years at 11.22%, 1 Year at -33.07%, 6 Month at -14.97%, 3 Month at 5.75% and 1 Month at 0.36%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kalyan Capitals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kalyan Capitals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.59 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 32.41 %

