SectorFinance
Open₹14.49
Prev. Close₹13.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.85
Day's High₹14.49
Day's Low₹13.2
52 Week's High₹27.9
52 Week's Low₹11.89
Book Value₹6.15
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)69.58
P/E76.67
EPS0.18
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.5
10.5
8.5
8.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
21.14
19.77
12.47
12.06
Net Worth
31.64
30.27
20.97
20.56
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-3.58
0.11
0.14
0.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
31.7
19.85
9.69
4.07
4.33
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
31.7
19.85
9.69
4.07
4.33
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.59
0.25
0.04
0.06
0.91
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Rajesh Gupta
Addtnl Non-Executive Director
Prachi Gupta
Director
Yash Pal Gupta
Company Secretary
Kesha Ankit Choksi
Addtnl Independent Director
Sanjeev Kumar
Additional Director
Girish Chadha
Additional Director
Sunil Kumar Malik
Additional Director.
Rabindra Kumar
Summary
Kalyan Capitals Limited (Formerly known Akashdeep Metal Industries Limited) was incorporated on December 12, 1983. The name of the Company was changed Akashdeep Metal Industries Limited to Kalyan Capitals Limited on April 25th, 2023. The Company engaged in the business of investment in securities and providing loans and advances. The Company is a registered NBFC with RBI. Since the asset size of the Company is not more than Rs. 500 Crore, it is presently Non Systemically Important Non Deposit taking NBFC. Mr. Rajesh Gupta and his PACs had proposed for Change in Control and to act as Promoter and Promoter Group of the Company through Letter of Offer dated February 22, 2018. However, the final report for Change in Control was filled by Manager to Offer on 2nd April 2018. Hence from F.Y 2018-19 onwards, Mr. Rajesh Gupta and his PACs categorized as Promoter and Promoter Group.In 2018, M/s. Anmol Financial Services Limited became wholly owned subsidiary of the Company w.e.f 27th February 2018.In 2020-21, the Company sold 10,84,071 Equity shares held in its wholly-owned subsidiary company i.e., Anmol Financial Services Limited (AFSL) constituting 18.69% of AFSL to the promoters/promoter group of the Company. Consequently, AFSL ceased to be the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.
The Kalyan Capitals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹13.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kalyan Capitals Ltd is ₹69.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kalyan Capitals Ltd is 76.67 and 2.24 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kalyan Capitals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kalyan Capitals Ltd is ₹11.89 and ₹27.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kalyan Capitals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.87%, 3 Years at 11.22%, 1 Year at -33.07%, 6 Month at -14.97%, 3 Month at 5.75% and 1 Month at 0.36%.
