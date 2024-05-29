To The Members of

KALYAN CAPITALS LIMITED

(Formerly Known as AKASHDEEP METALS INDUSTRIES LIMITED) Report on the Audit of the Standalone financial statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone financial statements of KALYAN CAPITALS LIMITED (Formerly Known as AKASHDEEP METAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flows and the statement of changes in equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies

(Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor?s Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI?s Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters ("KAM") are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Ind AS standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Ind AS standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditor?s responsibilities for the audit of the Ind AS standalone financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS standalone financial statements. The results of audit procedures performed by us and by other auditors of components not audited by us, as reported by them in their audit reports furnished to us by the management, including those procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying Ind AS standalone financial statements.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter (a) Expected Credit Loss - Impairment of carrying value of loans and advances. Under Ind AS 109, Expected Credit Loss (ECL) is required to be determined for recognising impairment loss on financial assets which are stated at amortised cost or carried at fair value through other comprehensive income. We understood and assessed the Company?s process on timely recognition of impairment in the loan portfolio, both retail loans and project loans. The calculation of impairment loss or ECL is based on significant management judgement and considers the historical default and loss ratios of the loan portfolio and, to the extent possible, forward-looking analysis. The significant areas in the calculation of ECL where management estimates and judgements are required as under: This included assessing the accuracy of the manually prepared reports of ageing and defaults.. We also performed a test check of the design and implementation of key internals financial control over loan impairment process used to calculate the impairment charge and management review controls over measurement of impairment allowances and disclosure in the in the standalone financial statements. We have discussed with the management and the external specialists to test the working of the ECL model and reasonableness of assumptions used, more specifically. In the light of the RBI moratorium and its probable ramifications. We performed substantive procedures over validating completeness and correctness of the data and reasonableness of assumptions used in the ECL model including capturing of PD and LGD in line with historical trends of the portfolio and evaluation of whether the results support the appropriateness of the PDs at the portfolio level 1. Judgements about credit risk characteristics, taking into account instrument type, class of borrowers, credit risk ratings, date of initial recognition, remaining term to maturity, property valuations, industry and other relevant factors for collective evaluation of impairment under various stages of ECL. We performed cut off procedures on a sample basis relating to recoveries at year end that would impact staging of loans; 2. Loan staging criteria. 3. Calculation of probability of default and loss given default. We test checked the basis of collateral valuation in the determination of ECL provision. 4. Consideration of probability weighted scenarios and forward looking macro-economic factors. We have obtained management representations wherever considered necessary. (b) Revenue Recognition Regarding Gold Loans 1. The company has newly diversified in the gold loan segment of business. Our audit procedures in respect of this matter included the following but not limited to: 2. Interest Income on Gold Loan is based on the gold loan policy adopted by the Company. 1. Obtained an understanding of management?s process, systems/applications and controls implemented on in relation to computation & recognition of interest income on gold loans. 3. Penal interest charged on account of delay payments dependent on the nature & period of delay and hence subject to judgement. Considering the significance of interest income on gold loans and the above factors we have considered Interest Income on gold loan as Key Audit Matter. 2. Evaluated and validated the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of key internal financial controls pertaining to the recognition of the various gold loans. 3. Performed analytical procedures and test of details procedures for testing the accuracy and completeness of revenue recognized. 4. Assessed the appropriateness, accuracy and adequacy of related presentation and disclosures in accordance with the applicable accounting standards. (c) Related Party Transactions 1. The Company has various related party transactions which include sale, purchase of goods /services, loans taken and loans provide to the related parties. Our audit procedures in relation to the disclosure of related party transactions included the following: We identified the accuracy and completeness of disclosure of related party transactions set out in respective notes to the Ind AS financial statements as a key audit matter due to: We obtained an understanding of the Company?s policies and procedures in respect of the capturing of related party transactions and how management ensures all transactions and balances with related parties have been disclosed in the Ind AS financial statement. The significance of transactions with related parties during the year ended March 31, 2024. Read minutes of meeting of the board of directors and Audit committee and assessed whether approvals have been obtained by the management, as required by Companies Act 2013 and LODR. Related party transactions are subject to the compliance requirement under the companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (LODR) 2015. We agreed the amounts disclosed with underlying documentation and read relevant agreements, evaluation of arm-length by management, on a sample basis, as part of our evaluation of the disclosure. We assessed management evaluation of compliance with provision of section-177 and Section-188 of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (LODR), 2015. We evaluated the disclosures through reading of statutory information, books and records and other documents obtained during the course of our audit

Information other than the Standalone financial statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Company?s Board of Directors is responsible for other information. The other Information comprises the information included in the Management

Discussion and Analysis, Board?s Report including Annexures to Board?s Report, Chairman?s Statement and Shareholder?s Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditor?s report thereon. The Board?s Report including Annexures to Board?s Report, Chairman?s Statement and Shareholder?s Information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditor?s report.

Our Opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other Information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the course of our audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed on the other information that we obtained prior to the date of this auditor?s report, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Management?s Responsibility for the Standalone financial statements

The Company?s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company?s financial reporting process.

Auditor?s Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor?s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management?s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern.

If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor?s report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor?s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor?s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by section 197(16) of the Act, we report that the Company has paid remuneration to its directors during the year in accordance with the provisions of and limits laid down under section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

2. As required by The Companies (Auditors Report) order 2020, the order issued by Central government of India in terms of sub section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure-A", a statement the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the said Order.

3. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report, to the extent applicable that:

We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Company?s internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor?s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has no pending litigations.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the

Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company

("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The company has not proposed or declared or paid any dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rule, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirement for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

FOR M/s TK GUPTA AND ASSOCIATES CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS FRN: 011604N Place: New Delhi Date: 29/05/2024

CA KRITI BINDAL

(PARTNER) M. No. 516627

Annexure-A to the Independent Auditor?s Report of Even Date on the

Standalone financial statements of KALYAN CAPITALS LIMITED (Formerly Known as AKASHDEEP METAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

A statement as required on the matter specified in the paragraph 3 & 4 of The Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020, the order issued by Central government of India in terms of sub section (11) of section 143 of the Act,

(i) In respect of the Company?s Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company does not have any intangible assets as such reporting under clause 3 (a) (B) is not applicable.

(b) All the assets have been physically verified by the management during the year, which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the company & the nature of its assets. According to the information and explanation given to us, no discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The Company does not own any immovable property. Hence reporting under clause 3 (i) (c) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) As the company is a finance company, primarily rendering financial services and does not have any physical inventories. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ii) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rupees 5 crore, in aggregate during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets.

(iii) The Company has made investment in, companies, firm, Limited Liability Partnerships, and granted unsecured loans to other parties, during the year, in respect of which:

(a) The Company?s principal business is to give loans and is non-banking finance company as such reporting under clause (iii) (a) is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, the investment made and the terms and condition of grant of loans during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the company?s interest.

(c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principle and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are generally been regular as per stipulation. . (d) As explained by the management in respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

(e) No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewedor extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company?s principal business is to give loans and is non-banking finance company as such reporting under clause (iii) (f) is not applicable.

(g) In our opinion and according to the information & explanation given to us, the company has granted loans either repayable on demand and without specifying any terms of repayment, the aggregate amount of which was Rs. 12,321.94 lakhs and also the loan to the related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the companies Act, 2013 was Rs. 1,844.22 Lacs.

(iv) According to the Information & explanation given to us and based on the audit procedure conducted by us, we are of the opinion that company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 of the companies Act 2013. However, being a Non-Banking Finance Company, section 186 is not applicable to the Company.

(v) The company is Non-Banking Finance Company, as such provision of Section 73 & 76 of the companies Act 2013 is not applicable to the company. Hence clause 3 (v) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

(vi) The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records u/s 148 of the Act, in respect of business activities carried out by the company. Thus reporting under clause 3(vi) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) (a) The company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales-Tax, Goods and Service Tax, duty of customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess & any other statutory dues applicable to it & there are no undisputed dues outstanding as on 31.03.2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(a) According to the information & explanations given to us and based on the audit procedure conducted by us, we are of the opinion that there were no statutory dues referred to in sub clause (a) above which have not been deposited on account of any dispute except the following:

Nature of Statute Nature of Dues Amount (in Rs.) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 4,38,530/- AY 2018-19 CPC

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961(43 of 1961).

(ix) (a) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of taken loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) The Company has taken term loan of Rs. 100.00 lacs during the year and the balance of terms loans outstanding at the year- end is Rs. 81.72 lacs.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) The company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies

(x) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause (v)(a) of theOrder is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting underclause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) In our opinion and as per the information and explanation provided to us, the company has not received any whistle blower complaint during the year.

(xii) The company is not a Nidhi Company; hence reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information & explanation given to us, the company is in compliance with section 188 and 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors. and hence provisions of section 192 of theCompanies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The company is Non-Banking Financial Co. and as such is registered u/s 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934. Company has obtained registration vide Reg. Cert. No. B-14.00270 dated 18/08/2023 issued by RBI.

(b) The Company is non-banking hence reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We furtherstate that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) In our opinion the provision of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 relating to corporate social responsibility are not applicable as such the reporting under clause 3 (xx) of the order is not applicable.

FOR M/s TK GUPTA AND ASSOCIATES CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS FRN. NO. 011604N Place: New Delhi Date: 29/05/2024

CA KRITI BINDAL (PARTNER) M. No. 516627

Annexure-B to the Independent Auditor?s Report of Even Date on the Standalone financial statements of KALYAN CAPITALS LIMITED (formerly Known as AKASHDEEP METAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("The Act")

To The Members of KALYAN CAPITALS LIMITED

(Formerly Known as AKASHDEEP METAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED)

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone financial statements of KALYAN CAPITALS LIMITED (Formerly Known as AKASHDEEP METAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management?s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company?s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company?s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors? Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI, as prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respect.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor?s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company?s internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material aspects, an adequate internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements and such financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively except there is lack of necessary controls regarding modification of entries and the process of manually preparing reports of ageing and defaults for the provisioning of impairment of assets as at March 31, 2024, based on criteria for the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note.

FOR M/s T.K GUPTA AND ASSOCIATES CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS FRN.NO : 011604N Place: New Delhi Date: 29/05/2024

CA. KRITI BINDAL (PARTNER) M. No. 516627

Annexure- C

AUDITOR?S REPORT

To

The Board of Directors of

KALYAN CAPITALS LIMITED

(Formerly Known as AKASHDEEP METAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED)

We have examined the books of accounts and other relevant documents/records of KALYAN CAPITALS LIMITED (Formerly Known as AKASHDEEP METAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED as on 31.03.2024 for the purpose of audit and report on the basis of explanation and information given to us and in terms of Non-Banking financial Companies Auditors Report (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2008 on the following matters:

i. The Company has been incorporated on December 20, 1983, and has applied for the registration as provided in section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

ii. The company is holding certificate of registration vide Reg. Cert. No. B-14.00270 dated

18/08/2023 issued by RBI and is entitled to continue to hold such certificate as on 31st March 2024.

iii. The Company is meeting the requirement of Net Owned Fund as specified by RBI.

iv. The company has passed the Board Resolution for non-acceptance of any public deposit on 29/04/2023.

v. The company has not accepted any public deposit during the financial year 2023-2024.

vi. The Company has complied with the Prudential Norms relating to income recognition, accounting standards, asset classification, provisioning for bad and doubtful debts and concentration of credit/investments as applicable to it in terms of the directions issued by the Reserve Bank of India in terms of Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFC) Prudential Norms (Reserve Bank) Directions, 1998. (Revised on 22nd Feb 2007, vide notification no. DNBS. 192/DG (VL)-2007).

FOR T.K. GUPTA & ASSOCIATES CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS FR. NO. 011604N PLACE: New Delhi DATED: 29/05/2024

CA. KRITI BINDAL (PARTNER) M. No. 516627