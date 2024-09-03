AGM 27/09/2024 Intimation of notice of 40th Annual General Meeting of Kalyan Capitals Limited to be held on Friday, September 27th, 2024 at 3:00 p.m.(IST). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024) Please find attached herewith voting results and Consolidated Scrutinizer Report of the 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on September 27th, 2024 through VC/OAVM. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)