Kalyan Capitals Ltd Summary

Kalyan Capitals Limited (Formerly known Akashdeep Metal Industries Limited) was incorporated on December 12, 1983. The name of the Company was changed Akashdeep Metal Industries Limited to Kalyan Capitals Limited on April 25th, 2023. The Company engaged in the business of investment in securities and providing loans and advances. The Company is a registered NBFC with RBI. Since the asset size of the Company is not more than Rs. 500 Crore, it is presently Non Systemically Important Non Deposit taking NBFC. Mr. Rajesh Gupta and his PACs had proposed for Change in Control and to act as Promoter and Promoter Group of the Company through Letter of Offer dated February 22, 2018. However, the final report for Change in Control was filled by Manager to Offer on 2nd April 2018. Hence from F.Y 2018-19 onwards, Mr. Rajesh Gupta and his PACs categorized as Promoter and Promoter Group.In 2018, M/s. Anmol Financial Services Limited became wholly owned subsidiary of the Company w.e.f 27th February 2018.In 2020-21, the Company sold 10,84,071 Equity shares held in its wholly-owned subsidiary company i.e., Anmol Financial Services Limited (AFSL) constituting 18.69% of AFSL to the promoters/promoter group of the Company. Consequently, AFSL ceased to be the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.