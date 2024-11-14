Kalyani Cast-Tech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Year ended March 31 2024 Please find attached Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company along with Audit Report for the Half and financial year ended on 31st March, 2024. Please find attached Financial results for the FY ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)