iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kalyani Cast-Tech Ltd Board Meeting

455.5
(2.21%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Kalyani Cast-Tec CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Kalyani Cast-Tech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve PFA. PFA (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting31 Aug 202431 Aug 2024
PFA outcome of Board Meeting held on 31.08.2024
Board Meeting27 May 202420 May 2024
Kalyani Cast-Tech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Year ended March 31 2024 Please find attached Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company along with Audit Report for the Half and financial year ended on 31st March, 2024. Please find attached Financial results for the FY ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting26 Mar 202426 Mar 2024
Please find attached disclosure in respect to the appointment of Secretarial Auditors M/s Ankur Singh & Associates.

Kalyani Cast-Tec: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kalyani Cast-Tech Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.