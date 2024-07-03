SectorCastings, Forgings & Fastners
Open₹530
Prev. Close₹525
Turnover(Lac.)₹79.3
Day's High₹534.45
Day's Low₹498.75
52 Week's High₹650
52 Week's Low₹333.7
Book Value₹70.12
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)373.39
P/E39.44
EPS13.31
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.18
5.01
5.01
5.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
43.17
9.28
1.19
-0.07
Net Worth
50.35
14.29
6.2
4.94
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
94.48
63.27
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
94.48
63.27
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.64
0.09
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
1,296.55
|41.27
|61,986.58
|361.16
|0.68
|2,246.67
|219.08
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
3,381.05
|29.29
|31,890.19
|217.21
|0.47
|800.44
|652.52
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
14,435
|0
|21,629.59
|9.06
|0
|69.21
|871.96
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
485.75
|31.67
|18,427.53
|123.61
|1.03
|1,135.96
|134.28
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
RKFORGE
917.15
|51.44
|16,594.91
|182.8
|0.22
|952.32
|161.13
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Naresh Kumar
Whole Time Director
JAYASHREE KUMAR
Non Executive Director
Devender Kumar
Independent Director
Sanjeev Negi
Independent Director
Kumar Sharat Chandra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pankaj Kumar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kalyani Cast-Tech Ltd
Summary
Kalyani Cast-Tech Limited was originally incorporated on September 26, 2012 as a Private Limited Company under the name Kalyani Cast-Tech Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana. Pursuant to Shareholders Resolution, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Kalyani Cast-Tech Limited dated June 03, 2022. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of wide product range of castings, including finished components and are specialists in various types of cargo containers viz ISO containers 20, 40 and other special containers including dwarf containers, cubiod containers , special containers for parcel cargo, containers for two & three wheelers as per International Standards.Initially, the Company set up as a steel foundry in 2014 and then diversified the business into manufacturing of containers as per International Standards. It has diverse client base and has adopted the No-bake system of moulding and having automatic sand plant starting from knock out, screening, cooling and mixing of sand. In January 2014, the Company commenced the trail run of casting plant.In March 2014, the Company started their commercial operations.In 2016, the Indian Railways planned to introduce dwarf containers designed and developed by Kalayni CastTech Private Limited.In March 2017, the Company began their first trial run for double stack dwarf containers on Indian Railway (IR) network.In July 2018, the Companys f
The Kalyani Cast-Tech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹520 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kalyani Cast-Tech Ltd is ₹373.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kalyani Cast-Tech Ltd is 39.44 and 7.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kalyani Cast-Tech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kalyani Cast-Tech Ltd is ₹333.7 and ₹650 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kalyani Cast-Tech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 11.46%, 6 Month at 9.73%, 3 Month at 0.50% and 1 Month at 20.87%.
