Summary

Kalyani Cast-Tech Limited was originally incorporated on September 26, 2012 as a Private Limited Company under the name Kalyani Cast-Tech Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana. Pursuant to Shareholders Resolution, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Kalyani Cast-Tech Limited dated June 03, 2022. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of wide product range of castings, including finished components and are specialists in various types of cargo containers viz ISO containers 20, 40 and other special containers including dwarf containers, cubiod containers , special containers for parcel cargo, containers for two & three wheelers as per International Standards.Initially, the Company set up as a steel foundry in 2014 and then diversified the business into manufacturing of containers as per International Standards. It has diverse client base and has adopted the No-bake system of moulding and having automatic sand plant starting from knock out, screening, cooling and mixing of sand. In January 2014, the Company commenced the trail run of casting plant.In March 2014, the Company started their commercial operations.In 2016, the Indian Railways planned to introduce dwarf containers designed and developed by Kalayni CastTech Private Limited.In March 2017, the Company began their first trial run for double stack dwarf containers on Indian Railway (IR) network.In July 2018, the Companys f

