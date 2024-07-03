iifl-logo-icon 1
Kalyani Cast-Tech Ltd Share Price

520
(-0.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:40:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open530
  • Day's High534.45
  • 52 Wk High650
  • Prev. Close525
  • Day's Low498.75
  • 52 Wk Low 333.7
  • Turnover (lac)79.3
  • P/E39.44
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value70.12
  • EPS13.31
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)373.39
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Kalyani Cast-Tech Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

Kalyani Cast-Tech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Kalyani Cast-Tech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:49 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.86%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.86%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 30.11%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Kalyani Cast-Tech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.18

5.01

5.01

5.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

43.17

9.28

1.19

-0.07

Net Worth

50.35

14.29

6.2

4.94

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

94.48

63.27

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

94.48

63.27

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.64

0.09

View Annually Results

Kalyani Cast-Tech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharat Forge Ltd

BHARATFORG

1,296.55

41.2761,986.58361.160.682,246.67219.08

AIA Engineering Ltd

AIAENG

3,381.05

29.2931,890.19217.210.47800.44652.52

PTC Industries Ltd

PTCIL

14,435

021,629.599.06069.21871.96

CIE Automotive India Ltd

CIEINDIA

485.75

31.6718,427.53123.611.031,135.96134.28

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

RKFORGE

917.15

51.4416,594.91182.80.22952.32161.13

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Kalyani Cast-Tech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Naresh Kumar

Whole Time Director

JAYASHREE KUMAR

Non Executive Director

Devender Kumar

Independent Director

Sanjeev Negi

Independent Director

Kumar Sharat Chandra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pankaj Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kalyani Cast-Tech Ltd

Summary

Kalyani Cast-Tech Limited was originally incorporated on September 26, 2012 as a Private Limited Company under the name Kalyani Cast-Tech Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana. Pursuant to Shareholders Resolution, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Kalyani Cast-Tech Limited dated June 03, 2022. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of wide product range of castings, including finished components and are specialists in various types of cargo containers viz ISO containers 20, 40 and other special containers including dwarf containers, cubiod containers , special containers for parcel cargo, containers for two & three wheelers as per International Standards.Initially, the Company set up as a steel foundry in 2014 and then diversified the business into manufacturing of containers as per International Standards. It has diverse client base and has adopted the No-bake system of moulding and having automatic sand plant starting from knock out, screening, cooling and mixing of sand. In January 2014, the Company commenced the trail run of casting plant.In March 2014, the Company started their commercial operations.In 2016, the Indian Railways planned to introduce dwarf containers designed and developed by Kalayni CastTech Private Limited.In March 2017, the Company began their first trial run for double stack dwarf containers on Indian Railway (IR) network.In July 2018, the Companys f
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Kalyani Cast-Tech Ltd share price today?

The Kalyani Cast-Tech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹520 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kalyani Cast-Tech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kalyani Cast-Tech Ltd is ₹373.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kalyani Cast-Tech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kalyani Cast-Tech Ltd is 39.44 and 7.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kalyani Cast-Tech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kalyani Cast-Tech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kalyani Cast-Tech Ltd is ₹333.7 and ₹650 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kalyani Cast-Tech Ltd?

Kalyani Cast-Tech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 11.46%, 6 Month at 9.73%, 3 Month at 0.50% and 1 Month at 20.87%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kalyani Cast-Tech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kalyani Cast-Tech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.87 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 30.12 %

