INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

To

The Members of

Kalyani Investment Company Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the Standalone Financial Statements of Kalyani Investment Company Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024 and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of Material Accounting Policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the standalone state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its standalone profit (including Other Comprehensive Income), standalone changes in equity and its standalone cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion or qualified opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Valuation of investments

At the balance sheet date, the value of investments amounted to 83,377.39 Million representing 97.85% of the total assets. Investments have been considered as key audit matter due to the size of the balance, various recognition principles, subsequent measurement principles and disclosure requirements. Refer Note 1 to the Standalone Financial Statements for its accounting policy.

Principle Audit Procedures

i) We have understood and evaluated the process of the management to identify impairment indicators (if any) for the companys investments.

ii) For quoted investments, we have independently verified the fair values.

iii) We have evaluated the fair value of unquoted investments adopted by the management and assessed the parameters of the fair valuation reports obtained by the management from external experts.

iv) On a test check basis, we have verified appropriate evidence with regard to assertions of existence and rights to the investments.

v) We have verified principles for recognition, subsequent measurement and disclosures as specified in the accounting policy adopted by the company based on the Ind Accounting Standards.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Management Discussion and Analysis; Board of Directors Report along with its Annexures and Corporate Governance

Report included in the Annual Report but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our Auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the Standalone financial position, standalone financial performance (including other comprehensive income), standalone changes in equity and standalone cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, the management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit.

We also :

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our Auditors Report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our Auditors Report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our Auditors Report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that :

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a Director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g) As required by Section 197(16) of the Act; in our opinion and according to information and explanation provided to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its Directors is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act and remuneration paid to Directors is not in excess of the limit laid down under this Section.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us :

(i) The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts as at March 31, 2024.

(iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) (a) The management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that

the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) the management has represented to us, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the information and explanation given to us and audit procedures performed as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations made by the management and as mentioned under sub-clause (iv)(a) and (iv)(b) above contain any material misstatement.

(v) The Company has not declared or paid dividend during the year.

(vi) Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For P G Bhagwat LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Registration Number : 101118W/W100682 Purva Kulkarni Partner Membership Number : 138855 UDIN:24138855BKBKDN6353 Place : Pune Date : May 30, 2024

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading, "Report on Other legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report on even date :

(i)(a)(A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment.

(B) The Company does not own any intangible assets. Therefore, the provisions of Clause 3(i)(a)(B) of the said Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanation provided to us, the Property, Plant and Equipment of the Company are being physically verified by the Management, every year. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable. The Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the Management during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

(c) The Company does not own any immovable properties as disclosed in Note [8] on Property, Plant & Equipment to the financial statements. Therefore, the provisions of Clause 3(i) (c) of the said Order are not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanation provided to us, the Company has chosen Cost Model for its Property, Plant and Equipment. Consequently, the question of our commenting on whether the revaluation is based on the valuation by a Registered Valuer or specifying the amount of change, if the change is 10% or more in the aggregate of the net carrying value of each class of Property, Plant and Equipment does not arise.

(e) According to the information and explanations provided to us there are no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder. Hence reporting under Clause 3(i) (e) of the Order is not applicable.

(ii)(a) The Company is Core Investment Company (CIC) and therefore, does not have any physical inventory.

Accordingly, reporting on Clause (ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees during the year, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Hence reporting under Clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) (a) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year. Accordingly, reporting on Clause 3(iii)(a) and (f) of the Order is not applicable. The Company has made investments in mutual funds during the current year.

(b) According to information and explanation provided to us and in our opinion, the investments made during the year in mutual funds are prima facie, not prejudicial to the interests of the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanation provided to us, in respect of a loan in the nature of inter corporate deposit given in earlier periods, the schedule of repayment of principal had not been stipulated. The Company has fully impaired this loan in the earlier periods. The loan was non-interest bearing.

(d) According to the information and explanation provided to us, no repayment schedule was stipulated and further no interest is being charged on the loan. Therefore, no amount is overdue. The Company has fully impaired this loan in earlier periods.

(e) According to the information and explanation provided to us, no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted has fallen due during the year. Accordingly, reporting on Clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(iv) The Company has not granted any loans or made any investments or provided any guarantees or security to the parties covered under Section 185 and 186 of the Act. Therefore, the provisions of Clause 3(iv) of the said Order are not applicable to the Company.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the Rules framed there under to the extent notified.

(vi)According to information and explanations provided to us, being an investment Company, maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act is not applicable.

(vii)(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and service tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities.

According to information and explanation given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of statutory dues referred in sub-clause (a) above were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

(viii) In terms of the information and explanations given to us and the books of account and records examined by us, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961. Hence reporting under Clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable.

(ix)(a) As the Company does not have any loans or other borrowings from any lender as at the balance sheet date, the provisions of Clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, the Company has not availed any term loan.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, the Company has not raised any funds on short term basis.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its associates. The Company does not have any subsidiaries and joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its joint ventures companies. The Company does not have any subsidiaries or joint ventures.

(x)(a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer, further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(x)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xi)(a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the Company or on the Company noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India and according to the information and explanations given to us, report in the form ADT-4 as specified under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act has not been filed. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India and according to the information and explanations given to us and as represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

(xii) As the Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it, the provisions of Clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) The Company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of Sections 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required under Ind AS 24, Related Party Disclosures specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

(xiv)(a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till date, for the period under audit.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi)(a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b). According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year. Therefore, reporting under Clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, the Company is a Core Investment Company (CIC) as per RBI Master Directions - Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 and continues to fulfill the criteria of CIC. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company is an unregistered CIC and in our opinion, it continues to fulfill such criteria.

(d) Based on information and explanation given to us and as represented by the management, there are two Core Investment Companies in the Group.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during current financial year and had not incurred cash losses during immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation by statutory auditors during the year hence reporting under Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx)(a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(b) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in respect of ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Special Account in compliance with sub-section (6) of Section 135 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

For P G Bhagwat LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Registration Number : 101118W/W100682 Purva Kulkarni Partner Membership Number : 138855 UDIN:24138855BKBKDN6353 Place : Pune Date : May 30, 2024

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under the heading, "Report on Other legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report on even date :

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements of Kalyani Investment Company Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal controls over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal controls based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal controls over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.