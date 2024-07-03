iifl-logo-icon 1
Kalyani Investment Company Ltd Share Price

5,614.05
(-5.28%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:39 PM

  • Open5,953.85
  • Day's High5,953.85
  • 52 Wk High8,231.45
  • Prev. Close5,927.15
  • Day's Low5,552.2
  • 52 Wk Low 3,220.1
  • Turnover (lac)249.43
  • P/E40.55
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value18,649.64
  • EPS146.7
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,453.34
  • Div. Yield0
Kalyani Investment Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

5,953.85

Prev. Close

5,927.15

Turnover(Lac.)

249.43

Day's High

5,953.85

Day's Low

5,552.2

52 Week's High

8,231.45

52 Week's Low

3,220.1

Book Value

18,649.64

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,453.34

P/E

40.55

EPS

146.7

Divi. Yield

0

Kalyani Investment Company Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Aug, 2024

Kalyani Investment Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Kalyani Investment Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:56 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.97%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.97%

Non-Promoter- 1.24%

Institutions: 1.24%

Non-Institutions: 23.78%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kalyani Investment Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.37

4.37

4.37

4.37

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8,106.64

5,666.13

5,181.07

4,489.36

Net Worth

8,111.01

5,670.5

5,185.44

4,493.73

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

21.49

32.66

18.27

-14

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

66.81

55.64

30.7

7.96

41.98

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

66.81

55.64

30.7

7.96

41.98

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

29.08

24.62

43.61

41.76

26.65

Kalyani Investment Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kalyani Investment Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Amit B Kalyani

Independent Director

B B Hattarki

Independent Director

Ravindra Kumar Goyal

Director

Deeksha A Kalyani

Independent Director

Shrikrishna K Adivarekar

Independent Director

Sanjeev G Joglekar

Independent Director

Shruti Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kalyani Investment Company Ltd

Summary

Kalyani Investment Company Ltd is a Non Deposit taking Core Investment Company. The company is holding 90% of its assets in investments in shares of or debts in Group Companies. The company is an investment company holding a varied investment portfolio consisting of both listed and unlisted companies which are in diversified sectors as forging, steel, power generation, chemicals and banking etc.The main business of the company is to carry on the business of an investment company in India or outside India and to buy, underwrite, invest in, acquire, hold and deal in shares, stocks, debentures, debenture-stock, bonds, obligations and securities issued or guaranteed by any company constituted or carrying on business in India or elsewhere and debentures, debenture-stock, bonds, obligations and securities, issued or guaranteed by any Government, State, dominions, sovereign rulers, commissioners, public body or authority, supreme, municipal, local or otherwise, firm or person, whether in India or elsewhere, subject to approval of appropriate authorities.Kalyani Investment Company Ltd was incorporated on June 25, 2009 as a public limited company. The company was incorporated with the purpose of transfer and vesting of Investment Division of Kalyani Steels Ltd and amalgamation of three wholly owned investment subsidiaries of Kalyani Steels Ltd, as a going concern. The company received the certificate of commencement of business on March 25, 2010.As per the scheme of arrangement betwee
Company FAQs

What is the Kalyani Investment Company Ltd share price today?

The Kalyani Investment Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹5614.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kalyani Investment Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kalyani Investment Company Ltd is ₹2453.34 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kalyani Investment Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kalyani Investment Company Ltd is 40.55 and 0.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kalyani Investment Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kalyani Investment Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kalyani Investment Company Ltd is ₹3220.1 and ₹8231.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kalyani Investment Company Ltd?

Kalyani Investment Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.02%, 3 Years at 46.24%, 1 Year at 79.94%, 6 Month at -9.90%, 3 Month at -4.32% and 1 Month at -7.56%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kalyani Investment Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kalyani Investment Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.97 %
Institutions - 1.24 %
Public - 23.78 %

