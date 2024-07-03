Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹5,953.85
Prev. Close₹5,927.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹249.43
Day's High₹5,953.85
Day's Low₹5,552.2
52 Week's High₹8,231.45
52 Week's Low₹3,220.1
Book Value₹18,649.64
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,453.34
P/E40.55
EPS146.7
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.37
4.37
4.37
4.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8,106.64
5,666.13
5,181.07
4,489.36
Net Worth
8,111.01
5,670.5
5,185.44
4,493.73
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
21.49
32.66
18.27
-14
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
66.81
55.64
30.7
7.96
41.98
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
66.81
55.64
30.7
7.96
41.98
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
29.08
24.62
43.61
41.76
26.65
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Amit B Kalyani
Independent Director
B B Hattarki
Independent Director
Ravindra Kumar Goyal
Director
Deeksha A Kalyani
Independent Director
Shrikrishna K Adivarekar
Independent Director
Sanjeev G Joglekar
Independent Director
Shruti Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kalyani Investment Company Ltd
Summary
Kalyani Investment Company Ltd is a Non Deposit taking Core Investment Company. The company is holding 90% of its assets in investments in shares of or debts in Group Companies. The company is an investment company holding a varied investment portfolio consisting of both listed and unlisted companies which are in diversified sectors as forging, steel, power generation, chemicals and banking etc.The main business of the company is to carry on the business of an investment company in India or outside India and to buy, underwrite, invest in, acquire, hold and deal in shares, stocks, debentures, debenture-stock, bonds, obligations and securities issued or guaranteed by any company constituted or carrying on business in India or elsewhere and debentures, debenture-stock, bonds, obligations and securities, issued or guaranteed by any Government, State, dominions, sovereign rulers, commissioners, public body or authority, supreme, municipal, local or otherwise, firm or person, whether in India or elsewhere, subject to approval of appropriate authorities.Kalyani Investment Company Ltd was incorporated on June 25, 2009 as a public limited company. The company was incorporated with the purpose of transfer and vesting of Investment Division of Kalyani Steels Ltd and amalgamation of three wholly owned investment subsidiaries of Kalyani Steels Ltd, as a going concern. The company received the certificate of commencement of business on March 25, 2010.As per the scheme of arrangement betwee
Read More
The Kalyani Investment Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹5614.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kalyani Investment Company Ltd is ₹2453.34 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kalyani Investment Company Ltd is 40.55 and 0.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kalyani Investment Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kalyani Investment Company Ltd is ₹3220.1 and ₹8231.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kalyani Investment Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.02%, 3 Years at 46.24%, 1 Year at 79.94%, 6 Month at -9.90%, 3 Month at -4.32% and 1 Month at -7.56%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.