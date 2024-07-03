Kalyani Investment Company Ltd Summary

Kalyani Investment Company Ltd is a Non Deposit taking Core Investment Company. The company is holding 90% of its assets in investments in shares of or debts in Group Companies. The company is an investment company holding a varied investment portfolio consisting of both listed and unlisted companies which are in diversified sectors as forging, steel, power generation, chemicals and banking etc.The main business of the company is to carry on the business of an investment company in India or outside India and to buy, underwrite, invest in, acquire, hold and deal in shares, stocks, debentures, debenture-stock, bonds, obligations and securities issued or guaranteed by any company constituted or carrying on business in India or elsewhere and debentures, debenture-stock, bonds, obligations and securities, issued or guaranteed by any Government, State, dominions, sovereign rulers, commissioners, public body or authority, supreme, municipal, local or otherwise, firm or person, whether in India or elsewhere, subject to approval of appropriate authorities.Kalyani Investment Company Ltd was incorporated on June 25, 2009 as a public limited company. The company was incorporated with the purpose of transfer and vesting of Investment Division of Kalyani Steels Ltd and amalgamation of three wholly owned investment subsidiaries of Kalyani Steels Ltd, as a going concern. The company received the certificate of commencement of business on March 25, 2010.As per the scheme of arrangement between the company, Kalyani Steels Ltd (KSL), Chakrapani Investments & Trades Ltd (Chakrapani), Surajmukhi Investment & Finance Ltd (Surajmukhi) and Gladiolla Investments Ltd (Gladiolla), the Investment Division of KSL was transferred to and vested in the company and Chakrapani, Surajmukhi and Gladiolla, the wholly owned subsidiaries of KSL were amalgamated with the company, with effect from October 1, 2009. The scheme became effective on March 31, 2010. The companys equity shares were listed on Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd (BSE), National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) and Pune Stock Exchange Ltd (PSE) with effect from January 14, 2011. The company is in the process of getting the investments and other assets of the Investment Division of Kalyani Steels Ltd and of the said amalgamating companies transferred in their own name.