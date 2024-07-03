Kalyani Investment Company Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
46.52
52.4
28.44
6
25.99
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
46.52
52.4
28.44
6
25.99
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
11.17
13.34
37.12
25.79
19.75
Total Income
57.69
65.73
65.57
31.79
45.74
Total Expenditure
3.09
1.4
1.78
1.92
2.4
PBIDT
54.6
64.33
63.78
29.87
43.34
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
54.6
64.33
63.78
29.87
43.34
Depreciation
0.07
0.07
0.07
0.07
0.07
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
11.16
12.51
8.55
0
0.01
Deferred Tax
2.49
3.17
4.03
7.55
-0.04
Reported Profit After Tax
40.88
48.58
51.14
22.24
43.3
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
40.88
48.58
51.14
22.24
43.3
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
40.88
48.58
51.14
22.24
43.3
EPS (Unit Curr.)
93.65
111.29
117.14
50.96
99.18
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
4.37
4.37
4.37
4.37
4.37
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
117.36
122.76
224.26
497.83
166.75
PBDTM(%)
117.36
122.76
224.26
497.83
166.75
PATM(%)
87.87
92.7
179.81
370.66
166.6
