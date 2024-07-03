iifl-logo-icon 1
Kalyani Investment Company Ltd Nine Monthly Results

5,583.05
(-1.36%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

46.52

52.4

28.44

6

25.99

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

46.52

52.4

28.44

6

25.99

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

11.17

13.34

37.12

25.79

19.75

Total Income

57.69

65.73

65.57

31.79

45.74

Total Expenditure

3.09

1.4

1.78

1.92

2.4

PBIDT

54.6

64.33

63.78

29.87

43.34

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

54.6

64.33

63.78

29.87

43.34

Depreciation

0.07

0.07

0.07

0.07

0.07

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

11.16

12.51

8.55

0

0.01

Deferred Tax

2.49

3.17

4.03

7.55

-0.04

Reported Profit After Tax

40.88

48.58

51.14

22.24

43.3

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

40.88

48.58

51.14

22.24

43.3

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

40.88

48.58

51.14

22.24

43.3

EPS (Unit Curr.)

93.65

111.29

117.14

50.96

99.18

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

4.37

4.37

4.37

4.37

4.37

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

117.36

122.76

224.26

497.83

166.75

PBDTM(%)

117.36

122.76

224.26

497.83

166.75

PATM(%)

87.87

92.7

179.81

370.66

166.6

