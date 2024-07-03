Kalyani Investment Company Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
46.35
4.81
20.29
4.36
38.68
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
46.35
4.81
20.29
4.36
38.68
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.74
1.6
17.9
5.06
3.94
Total Income
52.09
6.41
38.19
9.42
42.62
Total Expenditure
0.81
0.77
1.43
1.31
1.16
PBIDT
51.29
5.64
36.76
8.11
41.46
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
51.29
5.64
36.76
8.11
41.46
Depreciation
0.03
0.02
0.02
0.03
0.03
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
12.3
0.72
5.14
0.41
10.33
Deferred Tax
0.5
0.74
2.42
1.6
0.03
Reported Profit After Tax
38.47
4.17
29.17
6.08
31.08
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
38.47
4.17
29.17
6.08
31.08
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
38.47
4.17
29.17
6.08
31.08
EPS (Unit Curr.)
88.13
9.54
66.83
13.93
71.2
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
4.37
4.37
4.37
4.37
4.37
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
110.65
117.25
181.17
186
107.18
PBDTM(%)
110.65
117.25
181.17
186
107.18
PATM(%)
82.99
86.69
143.76
139.44
80.35
