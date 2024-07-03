iifl-logo-icon 1
Kalyani Investment Company Ltd Quarterly Results

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

46.35

4.81

20.29

4.36

38.68

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

46.35

4.81

20.29

4.36

38.68

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.74

1.6

17.9

5.06

3.94

Total Income

52.09

6.41

38.19

9.42

42.62

Total Expenditure

0.81

0.77

1.43

1.31

1.16

PBIDT

51.29

5.64

36.76

8.11

41.46

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

51.29

5.64

36.76

8.11

41.46

Depreciation

0.03

0.02

0.02

0.03

0.03

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

12.3

0.72

5.14

0.41

10.33

Deferred Tax

0.5

0.74

2.42

1.6

0.03

Reported Profit After Tax

38.47

4.17

29.17

6.08

31.08

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

38.47

4.17

29.17

6.08

31.08

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

38.47

4.17

29.17

6.08

31.08

EPS (Unit Curr.)

88.13

9.54

66.83

13.93

71.2

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

4.37

4.37

4.37

4.37

4.37

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

110.65

117.25

181.17

186

107.18

PBDTM(%)

110.65

117.25

181.17

186

107.18

PATM(%)

82.99

86.69

143.76

139.44

80.35

