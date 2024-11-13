Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

KALYANI INVESTMENT COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Statement of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

KALYANI INVESTMENT COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024) Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

KALYANI INVESTMENT COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024