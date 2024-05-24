To

Report on the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of KAMA Holdings Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the statement Profit income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement for the then year ended and notes to standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information

(hereinafter referred to as "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the

Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (‘Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors

Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key Audit matters are those matters that in our professional judgement were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statement of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of standalone financialsstatement as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Information Other than the Standalone financial statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other informationand Loss (including other comprehensive and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Management Responsibility for the Standalone financial statements

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013("the Act ") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the

Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider qualitative factors in (i) Planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) To evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit any significant deficiencies in internal control during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 & 4 of the order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: abilitytocontinueasa a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit. b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of such books. c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and

Loss including (other comprehensive income), the statement of changes in equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of accounts d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting

Standards specified under Section 133 of the e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, we report that none of the quantitative materiality and directors are disqualified as at 31st March 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Companies Act 2013.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B": g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and according to the information and explanation provided to us, the remuneration paid by the company to is directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Companies Act, 2013. h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit & Auditors) Rules, 2014, In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financials statement Refer Note 23 to standalone financials statements. ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There has been no delay in transferring amount required to be transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate

Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate

Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. v. The interim dividends declared and paid by the Company during the current year and until the date of this audit report is in accordance with section 123 of the Companies Act 2013. vi. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023.

Based on our examination, which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts for the financial year ended March 31,

2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

For V SAHAI TRIPATHI & CO.

Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.000262N

(Vishwas Tripathi) Place: New Delhi Partner Date: 24th May, 2024 Membership No. 086897

ANNEXURE- "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

"Annexure A" referred to in paragraph (1) of the report on other legal and regulatory requirements of Independent Auditors Report to the members of KAMA Holdings

Limited on the Standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024 i. In respect of Property Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets: a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The company has no intangible assets. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(a)(B) of the Order is not applicable.

b) The company has a phased program of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with such program, the management has physically verified its Property, Plant and

Equipment during the year and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. c) The company does not have any immovable properties. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i) (c) of the Order is not applicable. d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment and intangible assets during the year. e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 as amended, and rules made thereunder. ii. In respect of Inventories: (a) The Company does not have any inventory and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The company has not been sanctioned working capital limit in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii) (b) of the order is not applicable. iii. The Company has not made any investments and has not provided any guarantees or security or granted any advance in the nature of loan to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year. The company has provided unsecured interest free loans to subsidiaries during the year in respect of which: (a) The disclosures as required under 3(iii)(a)(A) and 3(iii)(a)(B) of the Order are reported below:

Particulars Amt. in Lakhs Aggregate amount of loans 15,305 granted/ provided during the year to: NIL ? ?Subsidiaries ? ?Other Entities Balance outstanding as at 22,399.60 Balance sheet date in respect of above loan to: NIL ? ?Subsidiaries ? ?Other Entities

(b) In our opinion, the terms and conditions of grant of loans during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the companys interest.

(c) In respect of interest free loans granted by the

Company during the year and earlier years, the said loans were repayable on demand and according to the information and explanations given to us, such loans have been received during the year as and when demanded for repayment by the company.

(d) In respect of loans granted by the Company during the year and earlier years, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

(e) No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the current year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has granted loans to Subsidiaries during the year which is repayable on demand. The disclosure as required under clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is reported below.

Particulars All Parties (In Lakhs) Promoters (In Lakhs) Related Parties (In Lakhs) Aggregate amount of loans/advances in nature of loans: Repayable on demand - - 15,305 (A) Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) - - - Total (A+B) - - 15,305 Percentage of loans/ advances in nature of loans to the total loans - - 100%

iv. The Company has complied with the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act 2013, to the extent applicable, in respect of loans granted and investments made. v. The company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable. vi. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, in respect of business carried out by the Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. vii. In respect of statutory dues: (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the company examined by us, in our opinion, the company is generally regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, income-tax, goods and services tax and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no undisputed amount payable in respect of the aforesaid dues which are outstanding as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date of becoming payable.

(b) Details of statutory dues referred to in sub clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Name of the Statutes Nature of dues Amount (Rs) Lakhs Period Which Amount Relates to (Assessment Year) Forum in which dispute is pending Income Tax Act 1961 Income Tax 10.40 2003-04 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) Total 10.40

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961. ix. In respect of loans and borrowings:

(a) The Company has not taken any loans or other borrowings from any lender. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable (b) The company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) The Company has not raised any loans on short basis and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries. (f) The company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix) (f) of the Order is not applicable. x. In Respect of IPO/FPO and Private Placement

(a) The company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable. (b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable. xi. In respect of fraud and whistle blower complaints:

(a) No fraud by the Company and no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report. (c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year. xii. The company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable. xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the company examined by us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 188 and 177 of Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable, and details have been disclosed in the Standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. xiv. In respect of Internal Audit System:

(a) In our opinion the company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business. (b) We have considered the internal audit report for the year under audit issued to the company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures. xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with them and hence provisions of section 192 of companies act, 2013 are not applicable to the company. xvi. In respect of registration with RBI and reporting for Core Investment Company:

(a) The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) and 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The company is an unregistered Core Investment

Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India and the company continues to meet the criteria for non- registration. (c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Group has only one CIC which is not required to be registered with the Reserve Bank of India. xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year. xvii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the company during the year. xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Act pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

For V SAHAI TRIPATHI & CO.

Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.000262N

(Vishwas Tripathi) Place: New Delhi Partner Date: 24th May, 2024 Membership No. 086897

ANNEXURE- "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of KAMA Holdings Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Control

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act,

2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, due to fraud or error. . We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in condition or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

For V SAHAI TRIPATHI & CO.

Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.000262N

(Vishwas Tripathi)

Place: New Delhi Partner

Date: 24th May, 2024 Membership No. 086897

ICAI UDIN:24086897BKCSSR3093