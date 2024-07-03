Summary

Kama Holdings Limited was formerly incorporated as SRF Polymers Limited on March 28, 2000. The Company name was changed to Kama Holdings Limited from SRF Polymers Limited on April 23, 2010. Controlled by the Arun Bharat Ram family, Kama Holdings also has business interests in education , real estate and investment through three wholly owned subsidiaries: Shri Educare Limited, Kama Realty (Delhi) Limited and SRF Transnational Holdings Limited. Kama Holdings is a Core Investment Company (CIC). SRF Limited is a subsidiary of the Company which is a chemical based multi-business entity engaged in the manufacturing of industrial and specialty intermediates. It is widely recognized for R&D capabilities globally, especially in the niche domain of chemicals. SRF Limited is a market leader in most of business segments in India and commands a global presence in most of its businesses. It has operations in 4 countries, India, Thailand, South Africa and Hungary and commercial interests in more than 90 countries. It classifies main businesses as Technical Textiles Business (TTB), Chemicals Business (CB), Packaging Films Business (PFB) and Other Businesses. SRF Polymers Ltd has been created following the demerger of the three businesses-Engineering Plastics,Fishnet Twines and Polyester Films from SRF Ltd with effect from 01 January, 2001. The Engineering Plastics business caters to the Nylon engineering plastics requirements of companies in the automobiles,white goods,electrical goods,tele

