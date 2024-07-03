SectorFinance
Open₹2,509
Prev. Close₹2,491.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹39.56
Day's High₹2,525
Day's Low₹2,450
52 Week's High₹3,098
52 Week's Low₹2,349
Book Value₹266.02
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7,949.64
P/E25.96
EPS95.98
Divi. Yield4.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
32.09
6.42
6.45
6.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
821.14
650.99
571
570.6
Net Worth
853.23
657.41
577.45
577.05
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
36.66
36.05
30.05
30
yoy growth (%)
1.66
19.99
0.16
-0.59
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.51
-0.43
-0.4
-0.3
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
35.82
35.47
29.54
29.64
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.11
0
-0.04
-0.06
Working capital
26.06
24.78
12.1
8.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1.66
19.99
0.16
-0.59
Op profit growth
1.07
20.48
-0.23
-0.76
EBIT growth
0.99
20.25
-0.47
-0.36
Net profit growth
0.69
20.22
-0.27
0.35
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
13,440.14
15,074.82
12,502.41
8,467.55
7,269.47
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
13,440.14
15,074.82
12,502.41
8,467.55
7,269.47
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
49.42
83.01
13.12
20.49
129.78
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Kartikeya Bharat Ram
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Amitav Virmani
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
IRA GUPTA
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Ashish Bharat Ram
Whole-time Director & CS
EKTA MAHESHWARI
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Jagdeep Singh Rikhy
Independent Director
Mr. Gagan Mehta
Summary
Kama Holdings Limited was formerly incorporated as SRF Polymers Limited on March 28, 2000. The Company name was changed to Kama Holdings Limited from SRF Polymers Limited on April 23, 2010. Controlled by the Arun Bharat Ram family, Kama Holdings also has business interests in education , real estate and investment through three wholly owned subsidiaries: Shri Educare Limited, Kama Realty (Delhi) Limited and SRF Transnational Holdings Limited. Kama Holdings is a Core Investment Company (CIC). SRF Limited is a subsidiary of the Company which is a chemical based multi-business entity engaged in the manufacturing of industrial and specialty intermediates. It is widely recognized for R&D capabilities globally, especially in the niche domain of chemicals. SRF Limited is a market leader in most of business segments in India and commands a global presence in most of its businesses. It has operations in 4 countries, India, Thailand, South Africa and Hungary and commercial interests in more than 90 countries. It classifies main businesses as Technical Textiles Business (TTB), Chemicals Business (CB), Packaging Films Business (PFB) and Other Businesses. SRF Polymers Ltd has been created following the demerger of the three businesses-Engineering Plastics,Fishnet Twines and Polyester Films from SRF Ltd with effect from 01 January, 2001. The Engineering Plastics business caters to the Nylon engineering plastics requirements of companies in the automobiles,white goods,electrical goods,tele
The Kama Holdings Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2477.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kama Holdings Ltd is ₹7949.64 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kama Holdings Ltd is 25.96 and 9.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kama Holdings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kama Holdings Ltd is ₹2349 and ₹3098 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kama Holdings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.46%, 3 Years at 5.19%, 1 Year at -12.54%, 6 Month at -15.82%, 3 Month at -5.85% and 1 Month at -2.00%.
