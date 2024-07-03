iifl-logo-icon 1
Kama Holdings Ltd Share Price

2,477.25
(-0.58%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:21:00 PM

  • Open2,509
  • Day's High2,525
  • 52 Wk High3,098
  • Prev. Close2,491.7
  • Day's Low2,450
  • 52 Wk Low 2,349
  • Turnover (lac)39.56
  • P/E25.96
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value266.02
  • EPS95.98
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7,949.64
  • Div. Yield4.05
No Records Found

Kama Holdings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

2,509

Prev. Close

2,491.7

Turnover(Lac.)

39.56

Day's High

2,525

Day's Low

2,450

52 Week's High

3,098

52 Week's Low

2,349

Book Value

266.02

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7,949.64

P/E

25.96

EPS

95.98

Divi. Yield

4.05

Kama Holdings Ltd Corporate Action

27 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Jul, 2024

6 Oct 2023

12:00 AM

Bonus

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 16

Record Date: 30 Aug, 2024

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Kama Holdings Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Kama Holdings Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:29 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 75.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 75.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.21%

Institutions: 0.21%

Non-Institutions: 24.78%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kama Holdings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

32.09

6.42

6.45

6.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

821.14

650.99

571

570.6

Net Worth

853.23

657.41

577.45

577.05

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

36.66

36.05

30.05

30

yoy growth (%)

1.66

19.99

0.16

-0.59

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.51

-0.43

-0.4

-0.3

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

35.82

35.47

29.54

29.64

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.11

0

-0.04

-0.06

Working capital

26.06

24.78

12.1

8.02

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1.66

19.99

0.16

-0.59

Op profit growth

1.07

20.48

-0.23

-0.76

EBIT growth

0.99

20.25

-0.47

-0.36

Net profit growth

0.69

20.22

-0.27

0.35

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

13,440.14

15,074.82

12,502.41

8,467.55

7,269.47

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

13,440.14

15,074.82

12,502.41

8,467.55

7,269.47

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

49.42

83.01

13.12

20.49

129.78

Kama Holdings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kama Holdings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Kartikeya Bharat Ram

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Amitav Virmani

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

IRA GUPTA

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Ashish Bharat Ram

Whole-time Director & CS

EKTA MAHESHWARI

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Jagdeep Singh Rikhy

Independent Director

Mr. Gagan Mehta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kama Holdings Ltd

Summary

Kama Holdings Limited was formerly incorporated as SRF Polymers Limited on March 28, 2000. The Company name was changed to Kama Holdings Limited from SRF Polymers Limited on April 23, 2010. Controlled by the Arun Bharat Ram family, Kama Holdings also has business interests in education , real estate and investment through three wholly owned subsidiaries: Shri Educare Limited, Kama Realty (Delhi) Limited and SRF Transnational Holdings Limited. Kama Holdings is a Core Investment Company (CIC). SRF Limited is a subsidiary of the Company which is a chemical based multi-business entity engaged in the manufacturing of industrial and specialty intermediates. It is widely recognized for R&D capabilities globally, especially in the niche domain of chemicals. SRF Limited is a market leader in most of business segments in India and commands a global presence in most of its businesses. It has operations in 4 countries, India, Thailand, South Africa and Hungary and commercial interests in more than 90 countries. It classifies main businesses as Technical Textiles Business (TTB), Chemicals Business (CB), Packaging Films Business (PFB) and Other Businesses. SRF Polymers Ltd has been created following the demerger of the three businesses-Engineering Plastics,Fishnet Twines and Polyester Films from SRF Ltd with effect from 01 January, 2001. The Engineering Plastics business caters to the Nylon engineering plastics requirements of companies in the automobiles,white goods,electrical goods,tele
Company FAQs

What is the Kama Holdings Ltd share price today?

The Kama Holdings Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2477.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kama Holdings Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kama Holdings Ltd is ₹7949.64 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kama Holdings Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kama Holdings Ltd is 25.96 and 9.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kama Holdings Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kama Holdings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kama Holdings Ltd is ₹2349 and ₹3098 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kama Holdings Ltd?

Kama Holdings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.46%, 3 Years at 5.19%, 1 Year at -12.54%, 6 Month at -15.82%, 3 Month at -5.85% and 1 Month at -2.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kama Holdings Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kama Holdings Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 0.22 %
Public - 24.78 %

