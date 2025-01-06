Kama Holdings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
35.82
35.47
29.54
29.64
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.11
0
-0.04
-0.06
Working capital
26.06
24.78
12.1
8.02
Other operating items
Operating
61.77
60.24
41.6
37.6
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
-0.02
Free cash flow
61.77
60.24
41.6
37.58
Equity raised
994.79
945.28
907.7
869.96
Investing
0
0
6.72
10.86
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
9.67
9.68
9.68
9.68
Net in cash
1,066.24
1,015.21
965.71
928.08
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.