Kama Holdings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2,466.4
(-1.02%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Kama Holdings FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

35.82

35.47

29.54

29.64

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.11

0

-0.04

-0.06

Working capital

26.06

24.78

12.1

8.02

Other operating items

Operating

61.77

60.24

41.6

37.6

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

-0.02

Free cash flow

61.77

60.24

41.6

37.58

Equity raised

994.79

945.28

907.7

869.96

Investing

0

0

6.72

10.86

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

9.67

9.68

9.68

9.68

Net in cash

1,066.24

1,015.21

965.71

928.08

