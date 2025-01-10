Kama Holdings Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
32.09
6.42
6.45
6.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
821.14
650.99
571
570.6
Net Worth
853.23
657.41
577.45
577.05
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
13.95
13.95
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
853.23
657.41
591.4
591
Fixed Assets
0.08
0.15
0.1
0.13
Intangible Assets
Investments
428.72
430.57
431.95
431.95
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.12
0.05
0.01
0.27
Networking Capital
255.53
224.81
85.85
86.62
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
257.5
226.47
158.58
157.18
Sundry Creditors
-0.02
-0.08
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.95
-1.58
-72.73
-70.56
Cash
168.78
1.84
73.49
72.02
Total Assets
853.23
657.42
591.4
590.99
