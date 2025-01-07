iifl-logo-icon 1
Kama Holdings Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2,459.95
(-0.26%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:11:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

36.66

36.05

30.05

30

yoy growth (%)

1.66

19.99

0.16

-0.59

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.51

-0.43

-0.4

-0.3

As % of sales

1.39

1.19

1.33

1

Other costs

-0.32

-0.18

-0.23

-0.21

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0.87

0.5

0.76

0.7

Operating profit

35.82

35.44

29.42

29.49

OPM

97.72

98.3

97.9

98.3

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0.04

0

Other income

0

0.02

0.08

0.15

Profit before tax

35.82

35.47

29.54

29.64

Taxes

-0.11

0

-0.04

-0.06

Tax rate

-0.32

-0.02

-0.13

-0.2

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

35.71

35.46

29.5

29.58

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

35.71

35.46

29.5

29.58

yoy growth (%)

0.69

20.22

-0.27

0.35

NPM

97.41

98.35

98.16

98.6

