|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
36.66
36.05
30.05
30
yoy growth (%)
1.66
19.99
0.16
-0.59
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.51
-0.43
-0.4
-0.3
As % of sales
1.39
1.19
1.33
1
Other costs
-0.32
-0.18
-0.23
-0.21
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.87
0.5
0.76
0.7
Operating profit
35.82
35.44
29.42
29.49
OPM
97.72
98.3
97.9
98.3
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0.04
0
Other income
0
0.02
0.08
0.15
Profit before tax
35.82
35.47
29.54
29.64
Taxes
-0.11
0
-0.04
-0.06
Tax rate
-0.32
-0.02
-0.13
-0.2
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
35.71
35.46
29.5
29.58
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
35.71
35.46
29.5
29.58
yoy growth (%)
0.69
20.22
-0.27
0.35
NPM
97.41
98.35
98.16
98.6
