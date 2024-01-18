We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today has declared interim dividend @ 190% i.e. Rs. 19 per share on the paid-up equity share capital of the Company. Dividend would be paid to members whose names appear on the Register of Members and the beneficial owners as per details received from National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited, as on the Record Date i.e. Tuesday, 19th March 2024 which has already been communicated to Exchanges by letter dated 04th March, 2024. The date of payment of interim equity dividend will be Tuesday, the 09th April, 2024. The meeting commenced at 11:00 am and concluded at 11: 20 am.